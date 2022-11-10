Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 Countdown: How many days until the new season?

The wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 is slowly coming to an end. Only a couple of weeks remain before The Paradigm and Loopers will take on The Herald in a stellar end-of-season live event. Naturally, players have started counting down the days until the ongoing season ends and a new one starts.

Epic Games is yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming season. However, even without an official announcement, there is enough information available to figure out when the ongoing season ends. Dataminers have gone through the game files and leaked when Chapter 3 Season 4 is about to end.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 will be full of surprises

The Battle Pass menu confirms that players only have until December 2nd to unlock all their rewards. Based on leaks, the downtime after this season will be around a day or two. Therefore, players can expect to see Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 arrive on December 4th.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 start?

Chapter 3 Season 4 hasn't been as exciting as some of the previous seasons in this chapter. Besides the Halloween 2022 event, which too was extremely dull, the ongoing season didn't have a lot to offer. The Herald and Chrome seemed like an interesting concept when it was introduced. Unfortunately, it failed to excite players who are now looking forward to the next season.

For all those wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 starts, the Battle Pass menu is the best hint. Every season, the Battle Pass menu shows how long players have before the pass ends. This date usually coincides with the end of the season, and a few hours after the new season starts.

HYPEX @HYPEX This Season's end date has been changed from the 3rd to the 2nd of December, you can see it in the Battle Pass menu at the bottom. We don't know why tho. This Season's end date has been changed from the 3rd to the 2nd of December, you can see it in the Battle Pass menu at the bottom. We don't know why tho.

Previously, the Battle Pass was set to end on December 3rd. However, this date has now been changed to December 2nd. This has also been confirmed by popular leakers like ShiinaBR on Twitter. Since this is a Friday and seasons usually end on Saturdays, players can expect a 2-day downtime. This could also mean that the end-of-season event will last long, or might arrive on Saturday, December 3rd.

(via Season 4 now ends on December 2, according to the In-Game Battle Pass tab...(via @IbraYtti Season 4 now ends on December 2, according to the In-Game Battle Pass tab... 👀(via @IbraYtti)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 is almost certain to be released on December 4th. Therefore, players have 24 days left at the time of writing to complete the Battle Pass and unlock all rewards.

Unreal FN editor arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5

The arrival of a new season would mean a completely new Battle Pass arrives in the game. The new cosmetics will be accompanied by a new storyline, involving The Nothing. Ever since his mysterious appearance on the island, players have been curious about the character and are eager to see him next season.

Epic just added a new version called "23.00.UEFN" to their testing servers! It's still possible that the release date gets changed, but it's VERY unlikely.



(h/t CONFIRMED: UEFN / Creative 2.0 will launch together with the next Battle Royale season!Epic just added a new version called "23.00.UEFN" to their testing servers! It's still possible that the release date gets changed, but it's VERY unlikely.(h/t @GMatrixGames CONFIRMED: UEFN / Creative 2.0 will launch together with the next Battle Royale season!Epic just added a new version called "23.00.UEFN" to their testing servers! It's still possible that the release date gets changed, but it's VERY unlikely.(h/t @GMatrixGames)

Besides the new cosmetics and storylines, the biggest change coming with Season 5 is the arrival of Unreal Engine 5. The new engine has been teased for quite some time now. The available leaks confirm that UE5 will completely change the way the Battle Royale game is played. While players think Unreal Engine 5 will be arriving in Fortnite Chapter 4, Epic Games has surprised everyone by confirming its release for the next season.

