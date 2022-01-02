3 things sweaty Fortnite players do after every kill 

Ever since the launch of Fortnite in 2017, the game has only gotten sweatier each year. Fortnite players often get too competitive, and that ensues a toxic environment in the game. Nonetheless, this phenomenon is true for any competitive title like Warzone or Halo. Fortnite has been around for a long time. Therefore the community has developed a few antics of its own.

There are different kinds of players in the Fortnite community. Some are well-seasoned players who have been around for the longest time and are good at the game. Others are casual or new players who are still trying to find a place in the game's competitive nature.

This article will list three antics that sweaty players do after each kill in Fortnite Battle Royale. The list is not exclusive to the current ongoing Chapter.

3 things sweaty Fortnite players do after each kill

1) T-bagging opponents

Tea-bagging and shooting opponents after eliminating them are not native to Fortnite. However, this action is frequently done by sweaty players to mock other enemies after a fight. Players often sneak up behind the enemy to kill them by surprise and later tea-bag them as an insult. Pro players are also guilty of practicing this in tournaments that are broadcast live.

2) Emote

Fortnite has a ton of emotes and some can be used to insult players after kills. Players often use OG emotes like Take The L and Floss to assert dominance in the lobby.

3) Pick and throw opponents around

Fortnite players often pick and carry opponents around as an added insult after knocking them down. This happens in squad games where teammates can revive players after the enemy knocks them down.

Fortnite players can also throw the knocked body around for a while to add insult to injury. This can also act as bait to trap the remaining teammates of that knocked-out player.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar