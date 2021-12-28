3 unreleased Fortnite weapons that we need (& 3 that should stay in the vault)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is well underway and the community is looking forward to all the new content that will be added to the game for the upcoming seasons. Throughout the entire history of Fortnite, developers have often created weapons that never made it into the game. These weapons might be added to Fortnite in the future, but there is no certainty in that regard.

Dataminers have often spotted these weapons in game files and tested what they can do to the enemy. Some are weapons that are guns with futuristic concepts, while others are innovative throwables. There are also Supply Drop markers, Airstrike guns, and more creative weapons that never made it into Fortnite. Below is a list of three weapons that need to be added to Fortnite in the upcoming seasons.

Three weapons that need to be added to Fortnite

1) Mimic Bomb

This weapon places a mock chest and explodes if enemies try to open it. It would be a fun addition to the game and would help to set up traps in Chapter 3. With Tilted Towers returning, Fortnite players can expect a lot of players to drop into the POI. Mimic Bombs could be the best defense against an inquisitive enemy.

2) Battle Rockets

msfortnite_events @MsfortniteE Fortnite’s Battle rockets can attach to vehicles and create mayhem. ARE THOSE THING OVER POWER?Let’s see at the new update. Fortnite’s Battle rockets can attach to vehicles and create mayhem. ARE THOSE THING OVER POWER?Let’s see at the new update. https://t.co/NklzYkzTGu

Another troll weapon that would become a nightmare for campers. Throwing this ranged weapon can cause fireworks to start inside a closed space, constantly dealing damage to any player in its vicinity. Battle Rockets can help to fish out camping enemies and then take them out instantly once they drop their guard.

3) Zapotron

Avery @Avxry Fortnite’s on a roll with fun ideas! Bring back the Zapotron!!! Fortnite’s on a roll with fun ideas! Bring back the Zapotron!!! https://t.co/nhGQxxHMCe

Zapotron is an alien tech inspired weapon and it functions the same as the Charge Rifle. The longer players charge it up, the more damage each 'zap' will do. It can be used for long ranges, but the actual fun is to disbalance the enemy at close range and then finish them off with a high damage dealing weapon like a shotgun.

Three unreleased items that should not be added to Fortnite

1) Test God Gun

"God Gun" and "Gnome Gun!" to start this account off here are 2 unreleased weapons that are most likely scrapped/developer test weapons"God Gun" and "Gnome Gun!" #Fortnite to start this account off here are 2 unreleased weapons that are most likely scrapped/developer test weapons"God Gun" and "Gnome Gun!" #Fortnite https://t.co/vYEndvB5cP

This is a developer weapon that has the capability to one-tap every single object on the map. It has infinite damage and therefore can destroy or kill everything with a single tap. This weapon is as good as hacking the game.

2) Beehive Grenade

moistpeaches @moistpeaches_ the datamining info for possible additions to fortnite has some crazy ass ideas in it. ie Beehive grenade the datamining info for possible additions to fortnite has some crazy ass ideas in it. ie Beehive grenade https://t.co/zVtsAkOZU9

This is a troll weapon, but it is extremely annoying and can make the game unbearable if players decided to abuse the item. Beehive Grenade can be stuck anywhere on the map and is used to summon bees who deal damage to the enemies. It will disrupt gunfights and there cannot be anything more humiliating than dying to bees in a game.

3) Slow Grenade

[Season 3 Scrapped/Unreleased/Beta Item]Slow Grenade.Deals 100 Damage and Creates a Slow Motion Bubble.Again, there’s a Similar Item to this in Save The World.Also the Image is 100% A Placeholder on this one.(Via: @InsideBattleBus [Season 3 Scrapped/Unreleased/Beta Item]Slow Grenade.Deals 100 Damage and Creates a Slow Motion Bubble.Again, there’s a Similar Item to this in Save The World.Also the Image is 100% A Placeholder on this one.(Via: @InsideBattleBus )#Fortnite https://t.co/YSwLqYqLbo

This is another tactical weapon that wouldn't deal any damage, but would slow down opponents, making escape from gunfire impossible. All movement is slowed down for a short moment but it should be enough for players to land headshots on opponents that are virtually still.

