Fortnite Chapter 3: Will it start after Chapter 2 Season 8 ends?

Plotting the course of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be quite interesting. The season began on the wrong note as the developers made it quite sweaty. However, upon receiving severe backlash from the community, Epic eased the methods to grind XP considerably.

With the end date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 approaching, gamers are concerned about the future. Much to their surprise, leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 have started going around the internet. This has led to a major question pop up in the community as to whether Fortnite Chapter 3 will start after Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 3: Cube Queen's destruction will begin a new era

The end of each season of Fortnite is marked with a live event that shows the transition into the upcoming phase of the storyline. The arrival of the Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 indicated that the island was under massive threat. The Battle Pass trailer revealed that the Cube Queen will wreak havoc and spread corruption among loopers.

Eventually everyone was eager to learn how the game will transition into the upcoming seasons. However, it turns out that gamers will get a brand new chapter altogether after the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



Following the release of v18.40 update, data miner Hypex revealed that Fortnite Chapter 3 will be released on December 7. The ongoing Cubed themed season will be over on December 5 and speculation is that the island will be engulfed by a massive black hole.

According to Hypex, the black hole will remain for two days. This is important as it will give the developers ample time to release the whole new chapter of Fortnite.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th

It was also pointed out that the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 is scheduled on a Sunday. Since all the major updates pertaining to the game happen on Tuesdays, December 7 is the date that gamers should mark for the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3.

The loading screen for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event has also been revealed following the v18.40 update. It shows the Pyramid POI with the Cube Queen in her orb getting ready to destroy the island.

As mentioned above, the end will be marked with a black hole event. Gamers can expect the countdown timer to be available in the game anytime soon.

