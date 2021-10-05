Fortnite characters who may have succesfully escaped the loop

Fortnite lore is heavily based on the 'loop' concept. This fan concept or theory gained some base after the Batman x Zero Point comics were released. Batman seems to be one of the characters who has escaped the battle royale loop.

For those asking what the loop really is, the answer is not that simple. The concept comes from putting together intel and Easter eggs from the game which suggest that the battle royale mode in Fortnite is an endless loop. The theory states that all players who play a match have their memory wiped at the end as they enter another game.

The loop does not tamper with emotions and feelings, but it does mute all the characters on the island, rendering them strangers to one another. This is one theory as to why Fortnite characters do not have any voice lines in the game.

Characters who may have successfully escaped the infinite time loop in Fortnite

In Zero Point x Batman comic Issue 4, it is revealed that there are multiple Fortnite characters who have escaped the infinite island loop, aside from Batman, Catwoman and Death Stroke. These characters are Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolette, Eternal Voyager, Maggnus, and Bonehead.

This might be the reason why the Renegade Raider never made it back to the Item Shop, making this outfit one of the rarest in Fortnite. She is also rumored to be the first one to escape the loop.

Fortnite has provided hints about the loop multiple times. It also seems like being a part of the loop is something the Imagined Order wants as seen during the Zero Point Trailer in Season 5. Agent Jonesy received a call that ordered him to take action so that nobody could escape the island loop as the Zero Point was exposed.

However, players should not confuse the loop with a simulation. A simulation simply repeats things while all the players and characters in Fortnite are free and can make choices of their own. Midas tried stopping the loop back in Season X and he is also one of the characters who finally managed to break it.

More characters might emerge later as the lore continues in parallel with Season 8 of Fortnite.

