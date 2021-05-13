Fortnite Chicken Locations: How to spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken

This week's Fortnite weekly challenges feature one that involves a chicken. Players need to spend seven seconds within seven meters of a fleeing chicken. While Epic Games has gone a little overboard with the sevens in this mission, completing the task isn't complicated at all.

Chicken can be found in a few places in Fortnite. They come very handy while trying to rotate around the map. Hunting chickens in Fortnite also yields animal parts and meat.

The Week 9 quest "Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant" was changed in v16.40 to "Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character". https://t.co/1iWEUwht7O pic.twitter.com/jerbqHWasY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 12, 2021

Spending 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken in Fortnite

As mentioned before, this mission isn't that difficult to complete. Unlike boars or wolves, chickens aren't hostile towards the player. In fact, they don't seem to be too bothered about the presence of the player. To complete this Fortnite week 9 challenge, players will first have to approach the chicken, and then fire a few bullets near the chicken.

This will cause the chicken to start running. As soon as this flightless bird begins running, players need to start chasing after them. Once they've done this for seven seconds, players will see a small pop-up notification in the top left corner of their screen, indicating the completion of this Fortnite week 9 challenge.

Fortnite chicken locations: Where to find these flightless birds?

While completing this challenge is one thing, finding chickens in Fortnite is another thing. These birds can usually be found near Colossal Crops. Since Colossal Crops is somewhat of a farm land, it's only natural that chickens spawn here. Other than that, there are a few more Fortnite chicken locations that players will come across on the island.

Fortnite chicken locations. Image via fortnite.gg

As seen in the map above, those are all the Fortnite chicken locations. Players will be able to complete this challenge at any of the locations above.

Since it's common knowledge that the centre of the map is usually a hot drop, players can choose to land at Misty Meadows or Retail Row to make things easier. These two Fortnite chicken locations are colder drops, and are the best alternatives for players who are looking to complete this Fortnite week 9 challenge without facing much resistance.