Fortnite community honors one of their fallen angels in the most wholesome way ever

The Fortnite community recently won the hearts of gamers around the world by using the Spider-Man skin for an unexpected reason.

Epic Games' battle royale title is often called the sweatiest multiplayer game out there, and likewise, its playerbase is called out for being toxic and outspoken. However, Loopers have now proven that they do not think twice before uniting for a noble cause.

Here's how hundreds of players collectively honored a player's late nephew.

Fortnite players use the Spider-Man skin for a special reason

It all started when Julia Wilkes posted the following message on a Facebook group comprising of thousands of Loopers:

"Hi, I was wondering if everyone who has Spider-Man could do something for me tomorrow the 3rd. Please wear this skin for our little angel my nephew who we lost a year ago. His favorite character was Spider-Man. Rest easy my little spiderman!!!!!"

Julia lost her nephew on May 3, 2021, and wanted to do something memorable on his first posthumous birthday. Her post on the group not only spread like wildfire, but countless players wore the skin on the day, with heartwarming messages in the comments.

Twitter user and gamer SlochinGG was touched by the entire incident and shared it:

Slochlin GG @SlochlinGG It both breaks and brightens my heart to see the #Fortnite community's response to Julia Wilkes wanting to honour her late nephew's love of #spiderman ... a thread showing the support the family received... It both breaks and brightens my heart to see the #Fortnite community's response to Julia Wilkes wanting to honour her late nephew's love of #spiderman... a thread showing the support the family received... https://t.co/JHaeVc9nUm

Slochin GG shared around 50 comments in which players from different parts of the globe came together to honor Julia's nephew. Loopers who didn't have the Spider-Man skin changed their phone's wallpaper for the day and dedicated it to the fallen angel.

While some players reported that over 12 Fortnite groups were supporting the cause, others shared screenshots of them bagging Victory Royales in the Spider-Man skin.

While the loss of Julia's nephew is heartbreaking, the support she received from a bunch of strangers is as wholesome as it gets. A community of gamers that is mostly associated with toxicity demonstrated that their competitiveness is only restricted to in-game matches, and not real life.

Slochlin GG @SlochlinGG This is only around 50 of the nearly 200 posts in the group - please join in and play as Spidey to celebrate life and remember just how fragile it is. This is only around 50 of the nearly 200 posts in the group - please join in and play as Spidey to celebrate life and remember just how fragile it is. ❤️💙

The Spider-Man skin in Fortnite is more than just a crossover now

When Epic Games introduced the Spider-Man skin in Chapter 3 Season 1, who would have thought that players would wear the skin as a tribute some day? Crossovers have been criticized on many grounds, but there is no denying the fact that they have helped in massively expanding and diversifying the player base.

While it is understandable why veterans want the developers to release authentic skins, it is worth noting that millions of new players have joined the Fortnite universe because they get to play as their favorite video games and movie characters.

