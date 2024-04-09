Fortnite community shares opinions on the 5 worst Icon Series Skins

Icon Series skins have become a prominent part of Fortnite's vast cosmetic library and offerings, bringing real-life celebrities and superstars into the game's world with unique designs. While a lot of these Icon Series skins allow players to embody real-world icons and gaming legends, not all of them are beloved by the Fortnite community.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Chloe_matiska, where the player asked members of the community to give their take on the worst Icon Series skins. This article will break down what the community thinks are some Icon Series outfits that failed to live up to their potential and fell short of player expectations.

Note: This article purely reflects the opinions of the Fortnite community and not the writer's.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite community thinks these five are the worst Icon Series skins

5) Naomi Osaka

The Naomi Osaka skin (Image via Epic Games)

Naomi Osaka, the No. 1 ranked female Tennis player and one of the best Tennis players overall, made her debut in Fortnite during Chapter 3 Season 1 as an Icon Series skin in the Item Shop for 2000 V-Bucks. While the prospect of seeing such a prominent sports personality in the game was undoubtedly exciting, members of the community were left confused when her outfit was released.

Not only does Naomi Osaka have little to no connection to the game, but the in-game outfit also barely resembles her. This has caused many players to express their distaste for the skin, which does follow the tennis theme of Naomi Osaka but fails to capture her essence in-game.

4) Grefg

The Grefg skin (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most subscribed to Spanish YouTubers, Grefg, made his way to the Fortnite Island in Chapter 2 Season 5 as one of the first gaming-based Icon Series skins. However, the skin has faced criticism for its design ever since its release, with players expressing their frustrations with its plain and simple design that doesn't allow it to stand out among others.

In addition to a lackluster design, the face model for the Grefg skin does not match what the YouTuber looks like in real life, adding another underwhelming aspect to the outfit.

3) The Kid LAROI

The Kid LAROI Skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Kid LAROI has gathered quite an impressive record when it comes to his achievements as a singer and an artist and his collaboration with Epic Games was poised to be one of the bigger ones, with Epic designing a concert for him. However, when it comes to the outfit, players were not impressed with what they got.

Not only did the design look too basic and simple, but the styles that the skin came with brought with it some odd color schemes that did not help the overall design at all.

2) Neymar Jr.

The Neymar Jr. skin (Image via Epic Games)

The secret skin to one of Fortnite's most contentious and controversial seasons, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal, Neymar Jr. was an Icon Series outfit that not many players saw coming. However, once the season was revealed, players were not fans of the idea behind Neymar Jr. being included in a Battle Pass, especially since the season's opening cinematic put heavy emphasis on The Foundation being the secret skin.

While the additional styles that the skin came with did provide some foundation for the Neymar Jr. skin's connection to the Primal theme of the season, it didn't feel enough to justify taking up a spot in the Battle Pass.

1) Khaby Lame

The Khaby Lame skin (Image via Epic Games)

The worst Icon Series Outfit, according to many members of the community, is the Khaby Lame skin, part of the Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resort Battle Pass. Much like the Neymar Jr. skin from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, players did not see how a TikTok creator famous for their hand performance gimmicks fit the overall Heist vibe of Chapter 4 Season 4.

While the Back Bling and other cosmetics that came with the Khaby Lame skin definitely had their value, the skin's presence, especially coming to the game long after Khaby Lame first rose to prominence, just did not sit well with the community.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!