Fortnite community upset that Peter Griffin is more buff than Goku, makes no sense canonically

Collaborations have now become a staple in Fortnite's ever-expanding universe, and an unexpected controversy has emerged within the community. Players are voicing their dissatisfaction over the recently added Peter Griffin skin, which, surprisingly enough, appears more buff than the iconic Goku skin from the Dragon Ball collaboration.

The predicament surfaced when a vigilant member of the Fortnite community, u/_Moist_Owlette_, pointed out the peculiar discrepancy in a Reddit post. The community quickly caught on to the fact that Peter Griffin, a character who is known for his portly and less-than-athletic physique in Family Guy, now boasts a more jacked and muscular appearance than the legendary Saiyan warrior Goku.

Community reacts to Fortnite's peculiar character models

Goku, the beloved protagonist from the Dragon Ball anime series, has been a subject of contention since his introduction to the game in Chapter 3 Season 3. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the visually nerfed and slimmed-down rendition of the Saiyan warrior compared to the Peter Grifin skin.

This is especially problematic considering that other characters from the Dragon Ball universe, like Beerus and Goku Black, have received faithful adaptations. The perceived deviation from the character's established models has irked fans, with some even suggesting that Epic Games could consider using the Gohan model and tweaking it for Goku's character to rectify the situation.

Community reactions regarding this issue have been varied and swift. While some players find humor in the absurd and unexpected buffness of Peter Griffin, others are genuinely disappointed in the character design's inconsistency, particularly when it comes to iconic characters like Goku and Peter Griffin in Fortnite. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Why is Peter Griffin buff in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

The reasoning behind Peter Griffin's muscularity is attributed to the practicalities of bringing the character into the game's environment. The standard less-than-athletic design of Peter Griffin from the show would not integrate well into the game's mechanics. However, the consequence of this modification has left fans scratching their heads, especially when it comes to Goku's controversial slimming down.

As the game evolves with its collaborations each season, it will continue to bring new and unexpected characters into the mix. While these crossovers do spark excitement, they can also be a cause for disappointment within the community, as seen in the case of Peter Griffin's buff physique overshadowing the mighty Goku.

Only time will tell how Epic Games seeks to address these concerns and whether changes will be made to preserve the legacy and integrity of iconic characters in Fortnite.

