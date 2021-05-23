Fortnite community votes out their most 'hated' skin of all time 

The Fortnite community has been very vocal about their likes and dislikes. Since the beginning of the game, Fortnite has seen a lot of skins come and go. Keeping all of that in mind, an individual on Twitter asked the community to name their most hated skin, and the community responded.
The Fortnite community on Twitter is very active and is quick to point out anything and everything they dislike. That being said, here's what the community had to say about their most disliked skin in Fortnite.
Fortnite community talks about their most hated Fortnite skin
It was an absolute surprise to see a fan mention that they hated the Black Knight and the Renegade Raider Fortnite skin. Both of these skins are very rare and are barely seen in the game. Anyone with these skins can be considered an OG player in Fortnite. It's sad that some people dislike these skins, but opinions need to be respected.
Another skin that showed up on this list was the Neymar Jr. skin. This skin is the secret skin for the current battle pass. However, according to the community, the skin didn't fit with the storyline and was regarded as a very random collaboration. Few people in the community have also gone on to label the soccer star as homophobic, citing that as another reason for hating the skin.
The basic observation is that Fortnite has a cartoony theme to it. It's very colorful and goofy, but some people feel that the anime skins do not belong in Fortnite. Fans have said that Lexa and the other anime skins don't really fit in with the game. However, no one really mentioned Orin here. Hopefully the community hasn't forgotten about him.
And finally, within the entire pile of hated skins, many fans complained about all the sweaty skins that were there in the game. Skins are labeled as sweaty because players who try too hard in the game wear these skins. These sweaty skins have some characteristics, like a thinner frame for a reduced hitbox, or dark colors for a reduced visibility in the shade. Sweats have really managed to give some Fortnite skins a really bad name.
Overall, it's really difficult to label any single skin as the most hated skin in Fortnite. People have their own opinions with respect to the skins in Fortnite. That being said, it's still interesting to see that the community has a general consensus and a common hatred for sweaty skins in Fortnite. This, in turn, also indicates the displeasure that the community has towards sweats.