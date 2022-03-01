Fortnite concept art gives the game's most ignored skins an irresistible do-over

Fortnite concept artists leave no opportunity to amaze the community. Over the years, their art has been the inspiration behind many cosmetics in the Item Shop.

It won't be an overstatement to say that the quality and quantity of skins in Epic Games' Battle Royale game has improved drastically. Some of the best skins from Chapter 1 might not be able to compete with the Rare/Uncommon cosmetics from Chapter 3.

A prominent concept artist recently redesigned some Chapter 1 skins, and here's how the community reacted to it.

Fortnite concept artist introduces Overtime styles for Drift, Sun Strider, and Sledgehammer outfits

The Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass contained the following outfits, among others:

Drift

Sledgehammer

Rook

Sun Strider

Back in the day, these skins were naturally famous among loopers. However, they were released almost four years ago. It is practically impossible for any Fortnite cosmetic to remain relevant after such a long time.

Accordingly, Rain provided the Chapter 1 Season 5 skins with the ideal do-over.

The biggest highlight was the Dark Drift style, where the character wore a dashing black and purple outfit. The design is similar to the Fade skin, but the artist has worked on several details to make their concept stand out.

Sun Strider also has an entirely new blue outfit that matches her character model more than ever.

The Sledgehammer skin was seen as a generic desert camo outfit during Chapter 1 Season 5, and not a lot of players donned it. However, the latest art by Rain has given the Sledgehammer skin a black outfit with camouflage armor and a cap.

Sam Newberry @Batman_151042 @Rainb0wArt I would run sledgehammer more if he was in that black style, definitely better than desert camo. @Rainb0wArt I would run sledgehammer more if he was in that black style, definitely better than desert camo.

Lastly, Rook's simple black and white outfit has been replaced by a stunning dark red and black dress.

Emma 💜 @elfiyia

I swear some of these colour choices are so pleasing, you're a magician with this @Rainb0wArt I NEED HERI swear some of these colour choices are so pleasing, you're a magician with this @Rainb0wArt I NEED HERI swear some of these colour choices are so pleasing, you're a magician with this 😭 https://t.co/ULvL1RPWRu

The Fortnite community reacts to new styles for Drift, Sledgehammer, and Rook skins

It is no surprise that players have heavily appreciated the aforementioned concepts. So much so that they want Epic Games to release these skins in the Item Shop.

The best element of Rain's concept art has to be the color scheme. Many players who used the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass skins claimed that they would love to use the concepts instead of the original ones.

Even though Epic Games cannot bring back Battle Pass cosmetics to the Item Shop, it often reintroduces such skins by altering certain aspects. Moreover, they can always add the skin style to the existing skin.

If the concept art gets an overwhelmingly positive response from the community (which it is currently getting), we might see Dark Drift, Blue Sun Strider, Red/Black Rook, and the Camouflage Sledgehammer skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 soon.

