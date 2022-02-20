Fortnite concept art turns The Rock into The Unicorn, and fans don't know how to feel

Fortnite players are obsessed with The Rock in Chapter 3. The Hollywood star surprised everyone by playing The Foundation, and his outfit and emote are equally impressive.

However, being a pop culture icon often leads to memes and trolling. The Rock and The Foundation are no exceptions, and they've been a part of a bunch of memes lately.

Here's how an innovative player turned The Rock into a unicorn.

Fortnite concept turns The Rock into The Unicorn in the most hilarious way

A Reddit user recently posted a concept art that was based on Fabio Sparklemane from Chapter 2 Season 8, and The Rock from Chapter 3.

The art concept looks as bizarre as it sounds, with The Rock donning a Unicorn horn and rainbow-colored hair with Fabio's hairstyle.

The Rock has mostly played serious roles in the film industry and is known for 'Drive and Power.' Naturally, loopers couldn't digest him doing the Eyebrow Raise as a Unicorn.

The post was taken down by Reddit due to a copyright claim, but the artwork has been posted on Twitter as well. Melgore has worked on several concepts related to the Foundation, but The Unicorn definitely caught everyone by surprise.

The Fortnite community reacts to The Unicorn concept

While users on Twitter felt disgusted by 'The Unicorn,' loopers on Reddit were more receptive. A caption contest began on Reddit where players described the art as Mane Johnson, Cave Johnson, SparkleDwayne, and other creative takes.

Some players also joked about how the concept perfectly describes their worst sleep paralysis nightmares.

Fabio Sparklemane from Chapter 2 Season 8, is easily one of the most unusual skins in Fortnite, and even in their wildest dreams, no one would've presumed how Fabio and The Rock would look together.

inferno 🎟 @InfernoDrawz @Melgore_ @ItsaRazor this is the worst thing i think i have ever seen honestly @Melgore_ @ItsaRazor this is the worst thing i think i have ever seen honestly

This explains the mixed response towards The Unicorn concept and why some players just want to unsee it already.

It is unlikely that Epic Games will ever officiate such a skin. Regardless, loopers can always look forward to art concepts that are too good/absurd to be true.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live, and The Rock is expected to play an even bigger role during the war with the Imagined Order. Dr. Slone and her army are currently using massive drills on the island, and it is hard to ascertain their real plan.

