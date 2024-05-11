Fortnite concept artist creates perfect female Peely skin, community wants it in-game

Ever since his introduction, Peely has grown to be a beloved character within the Fortnite universe, becoming a mascot for the game while providing players with a wacky and adorable character to embody on the battlefield. While Peely has received a long list of styles and variants throughout his existence, like the newly released Potassius Peels outfit, fans have been hoping for a female variant of the beloved Fortnite character.

In a recent Reddit post shared by u/MadameFrog, the concept artist has answered the Fortnite community's wish by showcasing their idea of a female Peely outfit, which they named Nanabelle. The character perfectly represents what a female version of Peely could look like, even possessing certain aspects that allow it to stand out from other outfits that use the Peely character model.

Comments from the community (Reddit/MadameFrog)

The concept has attracted a lot of eyes from the Fortnite community, with Reddit users u/GalacticGatorz and u/Zquank engaging in simple yet hilarious puns relating to the banana nature of the concept. Reddit user u/anormaldoodoo, on the other hand, expressed how their wife loves Peely and would definitely buy Nanabelle if it were to come to the game.

Comments from the community (Reddit/MadameFrog)

Additionally, Reddit user u/suckmypppapi expressed their admiration for the pickaxe concept for the Nanabelle outfit, highlighting how they love the idea of attacking people with a pickaxe that looks like a purse. Reddit user u/Delusional-Lovestein admired the concept too, joking about how Peely needs a girlfriend within the lore.

How many outfits use the Peely character model in Fortnite?

Peely made his debut all the way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Peely was first introduced to the game in the Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass. SInce then, the character has seen countless reimaginings and variants coming to the game, with Epic Games constantly putting a unique twist on the now iconic character. As of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, there have been a total of 14 outfits that featured the beloved banana or use him as a base. This includes:

Peely

Polar Peely

Agent Peely

Unpeely

P33ly

Kawspeely

Potassius Peels

P-1000

Peely Bone

Toon Peely

Lil Split

Peelosopher Bananocrates

Cobb

Adventure Peely

It is important to note that while outfits like Cobb and P-1000 can be seen as separate outfits due to their stark differences from the Peely character model, they are still considered to be Peely skins due to their connection to the character and their having more similarities to Peely than differences.

