Fortnite Containment Specialist quest: Where to deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner

The latest Fortnite v18.21 update brought a lot of new challenges to the game as part of the Fortnitemares 2021 event. Furthermore, the island has been decked up for Halloween, and players can explore the new POI located right at the center of the island.

The Convergence POI also houses the Cube Queen, who can be spotted above the region in an encapsulated aura that prevents players from interacting with it for the time being. Multiple different challenges will take players across the island in search of materials that are all primarily Halloween-themed. One of those challenges is deploying seismographs at Misty Meadows or Catty Corner.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to complete this challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

How to complete the deployment of seismographs challenge in Fortnite Season 8

To begin this challenge, players will first have to interact with a Containment Specialist located in Camp Cod. This specialist will give players the challenge in which they have to deploy three different seismographs. Approach the character who looks like a Ghostbuster and accept the quest.

Players can complete the quest by deploying seismographs in either Misty Meadows or Catty Corner. The challenge can seem a bit difficult to complete at Misty Meadows as the location is much bigger than Catty Corner, and therefore the seismographs can be challenging to locate.

Seismographs are easily located in Catty Corner, and players can easily recognize them by the glowing blue hue. Go close to deploying them and move on to finding the next one. Players will find two seismographs located close to the gas station, one at the start of the driveway and one behind the gas station. The last one is located on the northwest side across the street.

Deploy all three seismographs in the location to complete the quest. Upon completion, players will get 30,000 XP.

