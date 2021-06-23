Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards: Full list of all rewards to earn in the next 14 days

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration is in full swing with a slew of quests and rewards for players.

This brand new summer event for Chapter 2 Season 7 is all about welcoming the Aliens to Fortnite island. Of course, they probably aren't as friendly as some think players might think.

There might be a giant mothership in the sky but there's no time like the present to PARTY 🥳👽



Cosmic Summer has begun! Join us for:



-Returning LTMs and Creative Islands

-Creative Challenges and free rewards

-New and returning summer Outfitshttps://t.co/Lq3QzOHuBt pic.twitter.com/SBWku2ecIi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 22, 2021

Regardless of their intentions, the party to celebrate them comes with a ton of Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards. The two week long event is going to be jam packed with goodies for players to obtain.

Full list of all Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards

Image via Epic Games

As one would expect, the Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards all have a summertime theme. They range from popsicles to fun-colored wraps and some great music to listen to while players wait to drop into the island.

@FN_Assist on Twitter shared an image with all of the rewards and the quests to complete for them. Here are the full Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards listed out:

Believer Beach (Loading Screen)

Icy Pop (Wrap)

Lil' Treat (Emote)

Brain Freeze (Back Bling with unlockable styles)

Firecracker Freefall (Contrail)

Cloud Llama Board (Glider with unlockable styles)

Beach Blast (Music)

KA-BANG! (Wrap)

Stellar Sipper (Spray)

Marshmallets (Harvesting Tool)

Banner Icon

The items with unlockable styles are incredible. The Cloud Llama Board Glider has water trailing behind it as Fortnite players ride the surfboard down to the island.

The Brain Freeze Back Bling is a popsicle that sits on the player's back. It is also reactive and comes with a variety of different styles, or in this case flavors, that can be unlocked as Fortnite Cosmic Summer Rewards.

Another reactive item is the Marshmallets. This gives players two marshmallows on skews to swing away with. The marsmallows will actually toast throughout the game to an eventual burnt status.

YouTuber Fortnite Events has put together a video that showcases all of Fortnite's Cosmic Summer rewards in action. Players can see how each item looks and how they act in-game.

