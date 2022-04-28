Fortnite Covert Ops Quest: How to establish device uplink in Zero Build

Every week, new Fortnite challenges arise. These function as an opportunity for players to quickly level up and earn XP. This season's battle pass features Doctor Strange as the "tier 100" skin, so gamers have a lot to look forward to as they level up.

Fortunately, this season has more weekly challenges than typically seen. The game had previously added the Resistance quests and has now added the Covert Ops quests as well.

There are four total weeks of Covert Ops quests, and to unlock next week's challenges, the previous week's objectives need to be completed. The same goes for the Resistance quests that are chronological.

This week's challenge is to establish a device uplink (something Fortnite gamers have been doing quite often for the Resistance quests) in a Zero Build game. Here's where to do that.

Where to establish device uplink for Covert Ops Fortnite quests

In previous weeks, players have been tasked with establishing device uplinks in particular locations. Gamers have had to go to Synapse Station, Logjam Lumberyard, and other POIs to communicate with The Seven.

Tabor Hill @TaborTimeYT If you're not seeing the new Covert Ops quests, reset your platform in full. I had to do it twice, but they now appear. If you're not seeing the new Covert Ops quests, reset your platform in full. I had to do it twice, but they now appear.

This time, they're tasked with doing so in Zero Build, but it doesn't give a specific location. Fortunately, all spots are marked on the map when gamers hover over the challenge. Here are the locations players can go to:

On the road south of Tilted Towers

On the road south of Rocky Reels

On the road going directly through Condo Canyon

Just to the east of Coney Crossroads

Right outside the Daily Bugle on the west

Here's an image showing each spot that players can land at to accomplish the goal:

Device uplinks for Zero Build (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once players arrive, they'll see a familiar device uplink on the ground and can walk over to interact with it. Their phone will come out, and they'll receive a call. Covert Ops will give them a short spiel on what they want the player to do next.

In this case, players are challenged to destroy 300 structures in a tank in Zero Build. Tanks can be found at most major POIs, but are especially common at Command Cavern and The Fortress. Here's where they have spawned this season:

Tank spawns (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Players can get in a tank and start driving destructively to complete the challenge. The game will tally up and notify players as to how much progress they've made when they destroy something.

This can be done with explosives or the tank itself. Upon completion, players will earn 30,000 Chapter 3 Season 2 XP.

