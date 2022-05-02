Fortnite Covert Ops quests: How to complete all challenges and earn free reward

Fortnite players can collect the Secret Sledge pickaxe for free by completing the newly introduced Covert Ops quests. The challenges have been available since April 22, and loopers have to finish them within the given time limit to get the skin.

Secret Sledge is a sleek cosmetic item, and it would be a delight for anyone to get it for free. The Covert Ops challenges can be completed only in the Zero Build mode, and they're based on establishing device uplinks, collecting data, and planting bombs, among other things.

MrBigsGaming @MrBigsGaming



Complete all 4 challenges from April 22nd through May 2nd and receive a total of 120,000 XP and the Secret Sledge Pickaxe! The #Fortnite Covert Ops quests are now in game!Complete all 4 challenges from April 22nd through May 2nd and receive a total of 120,000 XP and the Secret Sledge Pickaxe! The #Fortnite Covert Ops quests are now in game!Complete all 4 challenges from April 22nd through May 2nd and receive a total of 120,000 XP and the Secret Sledge Pickaxe! https://t.co/GiAAw2WLm3

A total of four Covert Ops quests have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and here's everything to know about them.

All Covert Ops quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Four Covert Ops challenges have arrived so far. Each challenge has two stages:

Challenge 1: April 22 - April 26

Stage 1 - Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, Tilted Towers, Sanctuary, Greasy Grove, Condo Canyon).

- Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, Tilted Towers, Sanctuary, Greasy Grove, Condo Canyon). Stage 2 - Eliminate Players in Zero Build (10).

Challenge 2: April 26 - April 28

Stage 1 - Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (IO Outposts).

- Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (IO Outposts). Stage 2 - Collect compromised Intel from IO Outposts in Zero Build (1).

Challenge 3: April 28 - April 30

Stage 1 : Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Daily Bugle, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads).

: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Daily Bugle, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads). Stage 2: Destroy Structures with a Tank in Zero Build (300).

Challenge 4: April 30 - May 2

Stage 1 - Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, Command Cavern, The Fortress).

- Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, Command Cavern, The Fortress). Stage 2 - Plant timed explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern, or The Fortress in Zero Build (1).

The first three challenges cannot be completed now. However, today is the final day of the Covert Ops quests, and users can still complete the fourth challenge.

How to complete Phase 3 of Urgent Covert Ops quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To complete Stage 1 of the Phase 3 challenges, players can visit POIs like Tilted Towers, Command Cavern, The Fortress, and Rocky Reels. The quest doesn't mention a specific location, but the map marks the spot once gamers are near it.

For instance, the location to set up the device at The Fortress is:

Establish a device uplink here at The Fortress (Image via Fortnite)

The next challenge is to plant three explosives. As soon as players establish the device uplink, the map will mark the territories where they need to set up the bombs.

In the Fortress POI, the three explosives can be planted on the sides of the massive IO driller. A final set of explosives has to be planted underneath it.

By completing these challenges, individuals will finally be able to get the Secret Sledge pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The Seven is dominating the war, and fans might witness a winner soon.

