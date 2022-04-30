Fortnite Covert Ops quests: How to plant a timed explosive at Fortress & other locations

The Fortnite Covert Ops quests are live, and a fresh set of challenges in Phase 4 of the challenges. Unlike most other challenges in Fortnite, this one is time-limited and will not be completed if players do not complete all the challenges in a phase by the given deadline.

Phase 4 starts today, and players will have to complete the given missions to unlock the rewards from the Covert Ops quests.

The Fortnite Covert Ops quests can only be completed in the Zero Build modes in the game. Epic Games has permanently added the Zero Build mode to the game. It was introduced this season, and the builds were brought back after a while.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG The final two stages of the Covert Ops Questline are now available! #Fortnite The final two stages of the Covert Ops Questline are now available! #Fortnite https://t.co/8QgIlOQ8xQ

However, a part of the community appreciated the game being played without sweaty building. Therefore, the mode is now permanent in Epic Games' Battle Royale, and the Covert Ops quests can only be completed in these Zero Build modes.

Read on to find out how to complete the challenge: Plant timed explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern, or the Fortress in Zero Build (1).

Plant timed explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern, or the Fortress in Fortnite Zero Build mode

To complete the above quest, players will have to drop onto the Chapter 3 map and navigate to the following locations: IO Airship, Command Cavern, or the Fortress.

All of these locations are popular IO bases and strongholds. Based on the ongoing lore of the season, loopers are a part of the "Resistance" led by the Seven. Therefore, players will have to destroy an IO stronghold with timed bombs in this quest.

Fortress is the easiest location to crack for this quest. Located moderately northwest of the island, players will be able to spot the IO base if they zoom in on the map in the region.

Once players drop down in the region, they will be able to locate a huge drill tank guarded by IO guards. Be cautioned as these guards will continue shooting as soon as players get near the base.

The bombs are already attached near the base and are highlighted with white light. All three bombs are located on the ground. Two of the bombs are located on each of the wider sides of the base.

The last one is located beneath the base. Players can quickly find all three bombs and activate them by pressing the action button. Once all three bombs are activated, a notification will show that the quest has been completed.

The other two locations have a similar setting, but Fortnite players are advised to opt for Fortress as it is far easier to locate, and the quest can be easily completed.

