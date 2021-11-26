Fortnite unlimited XP Method: Step-by-step guide on how to level up 100x every day

Earning rank XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is fairly easy and most of the community was satisfied with the change from the horrendous method that existed back in Season 7.

However, Fortnite Season 8 is coming to a conclusion soon and those who are yet to rank up or unlock the Fortnite Battle Pass are having a load of trouble. The time required to reach level hundred and beyond is massive with only regular players being able to do it early.

zoey ♡ @rollinggirlx did not realize fortnite creative mode gave that much xp for afk wish i knew about this sooner did not realize fortnite creative mode gave that much xp for afk wish i knew about this sooner

Nonetheless, there are multiple glitches that players can exploit to an extent to get free XP easily.

New Fortnite Creative glitch that grants unlimited XP

A lot of the new XP glitches can be performed in Fortnite Creative mode. Players must also remain cautioned that Epic Games might survey their progress. Therefore, exploiting too many glitches might get them banned.

Performing this Fortnite Creative XP glitch will be quite the task and players need to follow all the steps given below meticulously to get it right.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Enter into Fortnite Creative and enter this island code: 4187-5522-1063 Enter the island and then start the game. Run over to the tires in the middle and pick them all up Go to the border of the map and throw the tires outside as far as possible Mark the region from where the tires were thrown outside the map Go to the lobby and enter another new island code: 0633-5010-2549. Do not enter this island. Players need to wait for this Fortnite island to load and then go over to their own island and create a grided one. Find the marker that was placed earlier and navigate to the corner of the island that is closest to it. Go to the inventory and select Player Spawner from the Device section. Place a cone over the device. Next go to a corner and be half inside and half outside the navigational portion of the map. Start the game and end it as soon as it starts. Next click "Return to Lobby" and then fly up and towards the marker that was placed previously. Once the island is spotted, jump into the water and pick up the tires. Move to the part where it sticks out from the map and again throw the tires into the map. Move towards the marker and start the game. Build over the ground and start going towards the marker once more. Once players are over the tires, they need to jump on top of it and pick it up. If all the methods were done correctly, players will respawn immediately with the tires in the inventory. Start building once again until the notification "About to Reach Reset" appears. Once that happens, build an enclosed box in that area. Throw the tires in a corner and start jumping over them. With every jump, players will be able to earn Fortnite rank XP and it can be done an unlimited number of times.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul