Fortnite Crossover challenges: How to complete all NBA challenges and earn free rewards

Epic Games' current collaboration with the NBA has given birth to the Fortnite Crossover challenges, aimed at bringing more players into the game's creative side.

The Fortnite Crossover challenges are easy to complete and offer a good amount of XP. The best part is that players only need to play NBA-related games in Fortnite Creative to finish them.

How to complete the Fortnite Crossover challenges?

First things first, there are four Fortnite Crossover challenges in the game as of now. The first one is completed the moment players head into the new NBA-themed creative hub in the game.

Players can complete the second Fortnite Crossover challenge by playing a game of Court Crashers. It is a special NBA-themed mode in Creative where players have to make their way through basketball hoops to score points.

The four Fortnite Crossover challenges (Image via Epic Games)

The third challenge requires players to collect few coins in the Court Crashers mode. However, it's still unclear how they can collect these coins.

Special basketballs appear on-court, and collecting them should essentially count towards the challenge if players can successfully score a dunk. Unfortunately, this method doesn't work all the time.

Completing the first Fortnite Crossover challenge (Image via Epic Games)

And finally, completing these three Fortnite Crossover challenges ends the fourth challenge and rewards players with a banner along with the XP.

Players can earn a total of 200,000 XP and a banner by completing these Fortnite Crossover challenges. However, they are glitched, so gamers must be warned.

The actions in the game do not always count towards the quest. Hopefully, Epic Games will release a patch to fix these bugs as soon as they can.

Epic are investigating the issue preventing players from completing their NBA Challenges! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Bugs aside, these Fortnite Crossover challenges prove to be a real XP boost. Players who want to make the most out of their battle pass need to finish these missions as soon as possible to grab that easy 200k XP that these tasks have to offer.