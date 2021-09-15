Fortnite Dark Jonesy Quests in Chapter 2 Season 8: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 8 is live right now and players are exploring all the new content that Epic Games has added in this update. The new season has launched a brand new Battle Pass, and players have to grind the game to unlock all the exclusive content from the Season 8 Battle Pass.

There are also new modes, POIs, and NPCs to check out on Fortnite island. Fortnite has added 17 new NPCs to the game, two of which are currently unavailable. All NPCs have unique quests that they offer to players and completing these quests will result in XP rewards. Players can earn 80,000 XP by completing five different quests from each NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

A guide to Dark Jonesy quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Dark Jonesy is one of the 17 NPCs that Fortnite has added this season. Players can find Dark Jonesy at Steamy Stacks on Fortnite island. All players have to do is approach Jonesy and accept his quests.

There are five different quests that Dark Jonesy will appoint players and with every quest that is completed, players will earn thousands of XP.

1) Collect Shotguns and Shells at Steamy Stacks - The mission is pretty self-explanatory. Simply pick up a shotgun and ammo from the ground loot twice to complete this quest.

2) Stoke a campfire - Find a campfire anywhere on the island and approach it to stoke.

3) Crouch within 10 meters of an opponent for two seconds - Spot an opponent from above and stealthily drop close to them and remain crouched until the 'quest complete' notification pops up. Just keep the 10-meter distance in mind and a weapon ready to fire if things get out of hand.

4) Cause Headshot damage on Cube monsters in the Sideways - Mark the Sideways Anomaly rifts on the map and drop directly into the alternate dimension. Pick up ground loot and aim at the head of the attacking monsters. Deal 150 damage to complete this quest.

5) Defeat Waves of Cube Monsters in a Sideway Anomaly - Kill two waves of monsters with any weapon to complete this quest. Simply aim for the head to kill faster.

Players are recommended to wait for the 'quest complete' notification to pop up for confirmation before moving on to the next.

