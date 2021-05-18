Fortnite Daybreak LTM: What is it and how to play the game mode?

The much-hyped Fortnite Daybreak LTM has finally gone live. In a nutshell, it is more like a mini "Save The World" mode within the confines of a battle royale.

Dubbed as the "Impossible Escape," the Fortnite Daybreak LTM revolves around players working together to escape the island and features a PvP mode and a PvE mode.

While there isn't any significant storyline difference between these two modes, players can only damage each other in the PvP mode. Moreover, they will have two free rewards if they can win in both these modes.

How to play the Fortnite Daybreak LTM

The premise of this LTM is straightforward. Players wake up on an island with no memory of how they got there. If they drop as part of a squad, they'll be separated from their teammates.

In order to make it out alive, players will have to find their teammates and collect parts for the helicopter located somewhere in the middle of the map. If gamers have the correct parts with them, and if they have enough fuel, they will be able to make it out of there alive.

As mentioned before, there are two modes: the PVP mode, where players can shoot and damage other players, and the PvE mode, where they can attack and damage hostiles only.

The Escapist umbrella is another free reward for winning a match in the PvP mode of the Fortnite Daybreak LTM (Image via @GhostOpsFN, Twitter)

Players need to gather materials during the day because there are dangers lurking during the night. They stand to win the Escapist Umbrella for winning a round in the PvP mode and a loading screen for a round win in the PvE mode.

Fortnite Daybreak LTM: Additional Information

- Flare Gun is more effective

- There's a "Huntmaster" NPC as Grim Fable that sells weapons and gives a quest to get raptors claws and she marks helicopter parts for you

- There's 2 hostile NPCs that guard stuff

* Kitbash -> Guards Fuel

* Rust Lord -> Guards Vehicles & Heli Parts — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2021

Popular Fortnite data miner Hypex had some additional information about this LTM for the community. According to him, there's a cap on the materials that players can hold in the mode. Furthermore, the chest drop rates have been reduced to 1% from 50%.

There's apparently a Huntmaster NPC that sells weapons and gives quests to players. This NPC also crafts helicopter parts.

Some Impossible Escape LTM infos:



- Mats farming is low & capped at 100

- There's only 4 zones that take 40 total minutes to finish

- Chests have a spawn chance of 1% instead of 50%

- 5 NPCs spawn at 12 places randomly, The NPCs are Marauders, Wolves & Ghosts from Fortnitemares — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2021

Marauders, Wolves, and Ghosts from Fortnitemares return as NPCs for the Fortnite Daybreak LTM. Other than that, KitBash can be found guarding fuel canisters, while Rust protects vehicles and helicopter parts.

Furthermore, all NPCs drop a Tactical AR and Pepper when they die.

More:



- Kitbash & Rust Lord drop crafting parts when they die

- All NPCs have a Tactical AR & a Pepper

- NPCs won't shoot you if they don't see/detect you

- Huntmaster can also reveal a nearby chest 100 gold

- Marauders are the Dark Voyager this time & They only drop ammo https://t.co/oqRomtgZqm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2021

The Flare Gun, recently vaulted, can also be found in the Fortnite Daybreak LTM. According to Hypex, it is very effective in this mode.

Overall, the Fortnite Daybreak LTM looks like it's a fun game mode. This mode can act as a refresher for people who're tired of the regular battle royale.