Fortnite Daybreak LTM: What is it and how to play the game mode?

The much-hyped Fortnite Daybreak LTM has finally gone live. In a nutshell, it is more like a mini "Save The World" mode within the confines of a battle royale.
Dubbed as the "Impossible Escape," the Fortnite Daybreak LTM revolves around players working together to escape the island and features a PvP mode and a PvE mode.
While there isn't any significant storyline difference between these two modes, players can only damage each other in the PvP mode. Moreover, they will have two free rewards if they can win in both these modes.
How to play the Fortnite Daybreak LTM
The premise of this LTM is straightforward. Players wake up on an island with no memory of how they got there. If they drop as part of a squad, they'll be separated from their teammates.
In order to make it out alive, players will have to find their teammates and collect parts for the helicopter located somewhere in the middle of the map. If gamers have the correct parts with them, and if they have enough fuel, they will be able to make it out of there alive.
As mentioned before, there are two modes: the PVP mode, where players can shoot and damage other players, and the PvE mode, where they can attack and damage hostiles only.
Players need to gather materials during the day because there are dangers lurking during the night. They stand to win the Escapist Umbrella for winning a round in the PvP mode and a loading screen for a round win in the PvE mode.
Fortnite Daybreak LTM: Additional Information
Popular Fortnite data miner Hypex had some additional information about this LTM for the community. According to him, there's a cap on the materials that players can hold in the mode. Furthermore, the chest drop rates have been reduced to 1% from 50%.
There's apparently a Huntmaster NPC that sells weapons and gives quests to players. This NPC also crafts helicopter parts.
Marauders, Wolves, and Ghosts from Fortnitemares return as NPCs for the Fortnite Daybreak LTM. Other than that, KitBash can be found guarding fuel canisters, while Rust protects vehicles and helicopter parts.
Furthermore, all NPCs drop a Tactical AR and Pepper when they die.
The Flare Gun, recently vaulted, can also be found in the Fortnite Daybreak LTM. According to Hypex, it is very effective in this mode.
Overall, the Fortnite Daybreak LTM looks like it's a fun game mode. This mode can act as a refresher for people who're tired of the regular battle royale.