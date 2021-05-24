Fortnite Deathstroke skin might have triggered a "nosey" affair for DC fans

Epic Games recently revealed that the iconic DC supervillain Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6. When the Deathstroke Cup was announced, his Fortnite outfit was also revealed, but DC fans are finding it a "nosey" affair.

On left - Justice League, on right - Titans DCU

Tell me @FortniteGame do you see a nose anywhere? I love Deathstoke, always loved the passion that drove him. As if Kratos wasn't enough, now y'all ruined Deathstoke's skin with a nose? WHY WAS IT EVEN NEEDED?!! OMGGGG THIS IS 😭 pic.twitter.com/n17RY7gIyf — Apex Legends Mobile News and Leaks (@ApexLegendsMob8) May 24, 2021

The fan-favorite villain from the DC Universe has an iconic look in the comic books, which was replicated in Zack Snyder's Justice League and DCU TV series Titans. Both adaptations made sure that Deathstroke's mask covered his entire face. However, the Fortnite skin takes it a step further as Epic Games has added a visible nose to its rendition of Deathstroke.

Sir death stroke don’t have a nose pic.twitter.com/b1rQNU6ziZ — fitzy🦊 (@FitzyLeakz) May 24, 2021

DC fans have taken to social media to express how this is unacceptable and just wrong. Several Fortnite fans have also chimed in to express how the publishers could've done better with this iconic outfit.

Fortnite Deathstroke skin triggers DC fans as Epic Games adds a nose unnecessarily

Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6, and in his honor a tournament will be hosted just like the Teen Titans Cup. The Deathstroke Zero Cup will be in Solos format and it is scheduled for May 27th, 2021. Players can take part in the tournament to get the DC Supervillain's outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop.

Yes,I Know

I Have seen Deathstroke wear different masks but I feel like they just made the nose Look weird in this one.

I Love All the different versions of Slade but This Fortnite one is not that great. — 𓂀 Green Tea (@avoideveryone76) May 24, 2021

Me: They can't fuck the Deathstroke skin up right? How would they fuck the skin up?



Epic: *adds a fucking nose*



Me: they fucked it up 😐 — Yodo (trading Catwoman axe code) (@yodonorik) May 24, 2021

Good morning everyone! Deathstroke was revealed, and his nose is weird. I know he has one in the comics, but that nose makes the mask look so.... off. pic.twitter.com/2GzAFvz23u — I Talk (@ThisIsITalk) May 24, 2021

That being said, fans voiced their opinions on social media about this new DC skin in Fortnite. The design of the outfit is different from the comic books and the movie/TV adaptations. In Fortnite, Deathstroke has a visible nose that can be seen over his mask. This is not how fans pictured the DC supervillain from the Batman comic books.

depends where you’re looking because every artist draws him differently, but he has appeared multiple times with a nose. pic.twitter.com/w49wn2gbI4 — 🐸 กบ 🐸 (@kero_drago) May 24, 2021

Several have taken to the official post to openly criticize Epic Games for "ruining" the Deathstroke Zero outfit in Fortnite. The Twitter user @ApexLegendsMob8 uploaded a picture comment which compared three versions of the villain. The user asked Epic Games if this "nosey" inclusion was necessary at all.

True, I personally dig it but I totally get why people would’ve just preferred the solid mask instead of the classic spandex one. pic.twitter.com/bRdPRBKk6v — 🐸 กบ 🐸 (@kero_drago) May 24, 2021

Similarly, @FitzyLeakz also highlighted how the comic book versions of Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke featured a metallic mask to cover his face. The Twitter user @kero_drago pointed out that additions like the nose usually depend on the artist who draws the character.

also the fact that the spray doesn't have the nose. bruh — Pyne (@nxtpyne) May 24, 2021

Twitter @nxtpyne points out that the Deathstroke spray that players get in Fortnite doesn't include the nose.

🤔 Maybe they are going with this style homie lol pic.twitter.com/nGA8IIw0l7 — 🦇Bat Fortnite Man🦇 (@BatFortniteMan) May 24, 2021

Fans have also highlighted images from the DCU Teen Titans animated movie, where Deathstroke has a nose, but his mask covers it entirely.

There is a growing consensus that Fortnite's Deathstroke outfit is brilliant without a nose. Fans have requested that publishers make changes to the outfit. However, Epic Games has not responded to any of these requests yet.

The possibility of a style edit might fix this "nosey affair." However, fans will have to wait patiently until the developers reveal their plans for this change.

As of now, the best they can do is participate in the Deathstroke Zero Cup, and nose ahead of others in acquiring the supervillain's outfit early on before it hits the Item Shop.