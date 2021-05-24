Fortnite Deathstroke skin might have triggered a "nosey" affair for DC fans

Epic Games recently revealed that the iconic DC supervillain Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6. When the Deathstroke Cup was announced, his Fortnite outfit was also revealed, but DC fans are finding it a "nosey" affair.
The fan-favorite villain from the DC Universe has an iconic look in the comic books, which was replicated in Zack Snyder's Justice League and DCU TV series Titans. Both adaptations made sure that Deathstroke's mask covered his entire face. However, the Fortnite skin takes it a step further as Epic Games has added a visible nose to its rendition of Deathstroke.
DC fans have taken to social media to express how this is unacceptable and just wrong. Several Fortnite fans have also chimed in to express how the publishers could've done better with this iconic outfit.
Fortnite Deathstroke skin triggers DC fans as Epic Games adds a nose unnecessarily
Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6, and in his honor a tournament will be hosted just like the Teen Titans Cup. The Deathstroke Zero Cup will be in Solos format and it is scheduled for May 27th, 2021. Players can take part in the tournament to get the DC Supervillain's outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop.
That being said, fans voiced their opinions on social media about this new DC skin in Fortnite. The design of the outfit is different from the comic books and the movie/TV adaptations. In Fortnite, Deathstroke has a visible nose that can be seen over his mask. This is not how fans pictured the DC supervillain from the Batman comic books.
Several have taken to the official post to openly criticize Epic Games for "ruining" the Deathstroke Zero outfit in Fortnite. The Twitter user @ApexLegendsMob8 uploaded a picture comment which compared three versions of the villain. The user asked Epic Games if this "nosey" inclusion was necessary at all.
Similarly, @FitzyLeakz also highlighted how the comic book versions of Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke featured a metallic mask to cover his face. The Twitter user @kero_drago pointed out that additions like the nose usually depend on the artist who draws the character.
Twitter @nxtpyne points out that the Deathstroke spray that players get in Fortnite doesn't include the nose.
Fans have also highlighted images from the DCU Teen Titans animated movie, where Deathstroke has a nose, but his mask covers it entirely.
There is a growing consensus that Fortnite's Deathstroke outfit is brilliant without a nose. Fans have requested that publishers make changes to the outfit. However, Epic Games has not responded to any of these requests yet.
The possibility of a style edit might fix this "nosey affair." However, fans will have to wait patiently until the developers reveal their plans for this change.
As of now, the best they can do is participate in the Deathstroke Zero Cup, and nose ahead of others in acquiring the supervillain's outfit early on before it hits the Item Shop.