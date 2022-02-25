Fortnite disables the 'Show Your Style' set in Chapter 3 competitive 

Fortnite Chapter 3 has gained massive popularity in the community. A gripping storyline along with constant content updates may be the sole reason behind its popularity. However, one must also acknowledge the amazing cosmetics that the developers have released in the game.

In a rare event, it was recently revealed that Epic Games has disabled the Show Your Style set from the competitive segment of Fortnite Chapter 3. The move was certainly surprising as the developers rarely disable an entire set of cosmetics.

The absence of any justifications from the developer's front has kept the community baffled and searching for answers.

Show Your Style set disabled in Fortnite Chapter 3 competitive due to an unrevealed issue

The Show Your Style set in Fortnite was quite unique as it allowed gamers to wear weapon wraps on their outfits. Other cosmetics such as back blings and pickaxes could also be modified according to the weapon wrap. Therefore, gamers preferred this set of cosmetics to drop into the competitive segment quite frequently.

However, the developers decided to disable the Show Your Style set from Chapter 3 competitive. It seems that there was a glitch in competitive matches while using the cosmetics.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due to an issue we've disabled cosmetic items in the 'Show Your Style' Set from competitive playlists.



We'll provide an update when these items are re-enabled. Due to an issue we've disabled cosmetic items in the 'Show Your Style' Set from competitive playlists.We'll provide an update when these items are re-enabled. https://t.co/CPeNAogETo

The unavailability of a specific from the developers has left everyone guessing as to what could be the real reason.

When can gamers expect the cosmetic set to be back in the game?

As of now, Epic Games has not revealed as to when the cosmetic set will be relaunched in Chapter 3. However, the developers have assured gamers that an in-game update will be provided once the issue has been dealt with and they are ready to add the items to the game.

The final major update for Chapter 3 is expected to drop within the next week. Gamers are waiting for the v19.40 update to see the upcoming content updates that will feature soon. The in-game update for the Show Your Style set is expected to be released prior to the release of v19.40.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan