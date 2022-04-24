Fortnite Doomsday live event: What to expect, rumors and leaks, IO's plans, and more

The Doomsday Device from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has unexpectedly returned in Chapter 3 Season 2. Dr. Slone is rebuilding the device to defeat The Seven and break the loop.

Midas created the Doomsday device in Chapter 2 to fight the storm. He wanted to escape the island, but the Imagined Order stopped him from doing so.

There's a lot of mystery around the new Doomsday device, as Dr. Slone wouldn't want to break the loop, and a live event seems like the perfect way for Epic Games to explain the recent developments.

Here's what Loopers can look forward to during the Doomsday device live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

How the Doomsday device can change the outcome of the war in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Loopers couldn't properly see the Doomsday device during Chapter 2 Season 2, but they must not underestimate its potential. Agent Jonesy is well aware of the situation, which elucidates why he's so terrified.

Agent Jonesy's latest voice lines are:

"This will not come as a surprise, but IO management loves Doomsday machines, loves' em! There is even a Doomsday division at HQ. Oh man, their Softball team is awful. But they will one day destroy us all, so kind of a wash. We have credible intel that one of IO's Doomsday devices is now in production."

He continues:

"We need to find everything we can, while we still can. Hit the field, I'll prep the cameras. Ye, well this is the place, once you are done, get moving. This is not the time to get caught. Yeah, I already don't like what I'm seeing. Stay the course and be smart."

HYPEX @HYPEX According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker ), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 https://t.co/Q4TYH3b1sT

Accordingly, Jonesy wants Loopers to set up cameras near Loot Lake to learn more about IO's device. This could mean that the live event in Chapter 3 Season 2 will take place on the OG POI.

It is worth noting that Loot Lake is one of the few regions that The Seven won't be able to take back from the Imagined Order.

Is Midas coming back to Fortnite with the Doomsday device?

Despite being eaten by a shark in Chapter 2 Season 3, fans still want Midas to show up and take revenge on the IO. The return of the Doomsday device is mind-boggling because if the IO has the technology to make it, Midas might have been working with Dr. Slone all along.

Moreover, G.H.O.S.T. flags have started appearing on the island. After The Seven retrieved the Daily Bugle and Condo Canyon, loopers spotted these flags near the POIs.

From what it looks like, the Imagined Order will attack The Seven with The Devourer monster and Doomsday devices. The latter will be assisted by G.H.O.S.T., The Paradigm, The Origin, and The Sisters.

The upcoming live event in Fortnite might be based on Chapter 2 Season 2, which will facilitate the return of Midas and G.H.O.S.T. More clarity on the matter can be expected with future updates.

