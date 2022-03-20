Fortnite downtime (20 March 2022): When will servers be back up for Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has come to an end and loopers have had their fair share of fun in the flipped island. The new chapter introduced players with weapons and items they had not experienced before in an entirely new map that most of them are familiar with by now.

With the new season launching today and players and leakers eagerly waiting for the same, Epic hasn't made an official announcement for teasers or a live event yet. Like previous chapters that did not require an event or teaser, Epic just made a tweet about the downtime that left the entire community confused.

When will the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 start and when will the servers come online?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/qVI1MmzxNG

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to start around 3:00 am EST (12:30 pm IST) and as always, matchmaking will be disabled for players 30 minutes prior to the same. Safe to say, Epic has always been particular about their updates, and this might have the same criteria for it.

As players have seen and are familiar with downtime, the servers are most likely to come back online for around 2 hours or maybe more, since this is a seasonal update and not a weekly one.

While players wait for the new season, the leaker community will be on the move to leak the first look or teasers at the game.

What players can expect to get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Turret Vehicles

Fortnite news @Fortnite3737633 #season2 #FortniteSeason2 #leak It seems “Tanks” are being added to the game next chapter. I don’t think it will be real tanks, it will just be a vehicle with way more health and maybe a turret on the back that you might be able to control while driving. #fortnite #fortnite leak It seems “Tanks” are being added to the game next chapter. I don’t think it will be real tanks, it will just be a vehicle with way more health and maybe a turret on the back that you might be able to control while driving. #fortnite #season2 #FortniteSeason2 #leak #fortniteleak https://t.co/DWbHXlSDzp

Leakers highly speculate that players might get a tank or some sort of a drivable vehicle in Season 2 that might have mounted turrets on the same. This could be a game changer as players are yet to drive a weaponized land vehicle across the map.

2) Dr. Strange Battle Pass skin

Ever since the speculation rose for a Dr. Strange skin, players have been leaking and teasing the arrival of the skin as a collab with the upcoming Marvel Studios film. However, it was recently leaked that it is more likely to be a Fortnite Battle Pass skin just like Spider-Man. Surely, this can add more in-game mythic items like those of Spider-Man's Web Shooters.

3) Return of old foes of the Loop

PopPlaysFN @PopPlaysFN



Cattus, Doggus & Galactus are flashbacks in the comics! First look at the upcoming #Fortnite #Marvel Comic!Cattus, Doggus & Galactus are flashbacks in the comics! First look at the upcoming #Fortnite X #Marvel Comic!Cattus, Doggus & Galactus are flashbacks in the comics! https://t.co/UFlfiRwcUz

With the latest release of a few pages of the Marvel X Fortnite Zero War comic, the community could spot Cattus and Galactus in the art, hinting they could make a return in this season or the chapter. Speculation has been around for several months about the return of Cattus, however, there has been no further leak revealing the same.

