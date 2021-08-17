Fortnite downtime today (August 17th): When will the servers be back up?

A major update is on the horizon, and several sources have revealed the Fortnite downtime today.

Each and every major update has rolled out several new aspects to the game. The game has already undergone many changes following the updates. With the fourth major update around the corner, players are eager to learn about the downtime for today.

The v17.40 update will be released following the Fortnite downtime today, and gamers expect the developers to implement several changes to the island. Fortnite Season 7 has been a hit due to regular content updates. Players believe that the developers will continue their streak of success and implement new aspects to the game.

Fortnite downtime today: Gamers can expect a longer period of wait

It has been reported that the developers have started working on the upcoming update. It is anticipated that the developers are making the final adjustments in the game files before the major update is released for players.

According to official sources, the Fortnite downtime today will begin at approximately 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). The matchmaking will be disabled thirty minutes before the downtime begins. Players are advised to save their progress well before the matchmaking is disabled.

Grab your Coral Buddy. v17.40 rises up on August 17!



In preparation for the update, downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/9wWMHkPeuJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 16, 2021

The v17.40 update will be one of the major updates in the game. Loopers can expect the downtime to be a bit longer than usual. It is expected that the servers will take somewhere between two to three hours (06:00 AM ET - 07:00 AM ET) to be back up.

Fortnite Season 7 will be over in the first half of September. Therefore, it is anticipated that the v17.40 update will be the last major update before the end of the season.

The v17.40 update is expected to bring out several new features to the island. It was recently revealed that Wonder Woman would be coming to Fortnite. The inclusion of the Amazonian has hyped up gamers, and everyone is excited about her.

Fierce Amazonian Warrior and founding member of the Justice League, @DCComics Wonder Woman is coming to the Island.



Read about her cosmetic set and about the upcoming Cup where you can earn her Outfit early!



🔗: https://t.co/Me0ZuOBIWs pic.twitter.com/ohr8f1z5R2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2021

Apart from the popular character from the DC universe, gamers are looking forward to the probable changes in the map. It has been reported that the Coral Castle will finally be abducted by the Aliens.

Several other changes are expected to be featured in the game following the v17.40 update. Players are advised to keep an eye out for new additions that will feature in the game following the Fortnite downtime today.

Edited by Shaheen Banu