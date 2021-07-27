Fortnite downtime today (July 27th): When will the servers be back up?

Epic Games will be rolling out the v17.21 update for Season 7 today, meaning the entire community has been eager to learn about the Fortnite downtime.
The developer rolled out the v17.20 update on July 20th. The game is getting another update within a week, and gamers are excited to find out the new elements added to the island.
Fortnite Season 7 has been one of the finest in the game's history. The developer has been working to improve the title through regular content updates and hotfixes, and the latest one is discussed below.
Fortnite downtime today: Gamers can expect the servers to be back soon
Every Fortnite update brings with it a new element added to the game. The updates for Season 7 have been significant as the developers have rolled out several new aspects to the game that have compelled loopers to stick to the game and explore more.
A week after the v17.20 update, another one is on its way. One of the most popular data miners, Hypex, revealed that the downtime for the Fortnite v17.21 update would start approximately at 4 AM ET/8 AM UTC (1:30 PM IST).
Epic disables services approximately 30 minutes before the Fortnite downtime commences. Since the downtime is expected to start at 4 AM ET, the services are expected to go offline at 3:30 AM ET (07:30 UTC/1 PM IST).
The developers also confirmed the news regarding the services being disabled. The official tweet also hinted towards a major inclusion in the game as it had a cryptic statement regarding science.
The v17.21 update is not a major one, and gamers don't need to worry about the Fortnite downtime. Loopers can expect the servers to be back up within an hour.
Gamers are excited about the v17,21 update and are curious to know about the new aspects added following the Fortnite downtime. While most of the information is yet to be revealed, Hypex stated that the v17.21 update would add the Event files to the game. However, these files will be encrypted.
It can be said without doubt that loopers will be eager to have a peek into the in-game files. It was rumored that an Ariana Grande concert is on its way. However, Epic didn't confirm anything regarding the speculation.
For now, gamers need to be patient and wait for more content to be revealed.