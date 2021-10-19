Fortnite downtime today (October 19): When will the servers be back up?

The third major update for the season is due to be released soon, for which the Fortnite downtime today (October 19) will begin in a few hours. Based on the information at hand and the events unfolding in-game, major map changes are set to arrive following the update.

However, there is still no official confirmation available from the developers' end if indeed these map changes will be coming true. Unlike other updates, they have not even provided a hint regarding the same. Players will have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Are you ready? The next phase of Fortnitemares is almost here!The v18.21 update is scheduled for release on October 19. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. Are you ready? The next phase of Fortnitemares is almost here!The v18.21 update is scheduled for release on October 19. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. https://t.co/06JGucfJTl

According to the official tweet from Epic Games, Fortnite downtime today (October 19), will begin at 4:00 AM Eastern Time. As always, servers will be taken offline, and matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before downtime begins.

How long will the Fortnite downtime today last?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.21 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.21 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/5N5CC0EgtJ

Based on official information from the developers, Fortnite downtime today will begin at 4:00 AM Eastern Time, with servers going offline at 3:30 AM. Given major map changes are supposedly going to occur, the servers could be down a bit longer than expected.

Given that this update will not merely contain cosmetics, there could be a delay in the servers coming back online following the update. Nonetheless, it should not take three to four hours at most before servers come online.

What new content can players expect following the Fortnite 18.21 update?

Well, although this time around, there are no hints from the developers as to what to expect, prominent leaker ShiinaBR has a list of things that could be added to the game following the Fortnite downtime today.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Content to expect in v18.21: (Fortnitemares Week 3)- New Fortnitemares skins

- Cube Town POI?

- The Queen reveal? (Hidden BP Skin)

- Fortnitemares Challenges (FREE REWARDS)

- New Fortune Cards

- Next Funding? (Combat Shotgun VS Boogie Bomb)

- "Horde Rush" Mode

- And even more! Content to expect in v18.21: (Fortnitemares Week 3)- New Fortnitemares skins

- Cube Town POI?

- The Queen reveal? (Hidden BP Skin)

- Fortnitemares Challenges (FREE REWARDS)

- New Fortune Cards

- Next Funding? (Combat Shotgun VS Boogie Bomb)

- "Horde Rush" Mode

- And even more!

Alongside new skins that will indefinitely be dropping all throughout October, the new POI known as Cubetown should spawn once the servers are online. Given that the Gold Cube has been powering up ever since it got to the center, something is definitely going to happen.

Aside from the new POI, players can expect the third funding round to begin as well. In this round, the 'OG' Combat Shogun will go toe-to-toe with the Boogie Bomb. Players will have to decide if they want a weapon with an extra kick or keep disco alive.

Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 @FNChiefAko Reasons you should vote Boogie Bomb over Combat Shotgun:-Is a fun Item-Combat Shotgun was nerfed in Season 4-Boogie Bomb is more practical-Mechs will most likely be added back and Boogie Bomb is the best counter to it #VoteForBoogieBomb Reasons you should vote Boogie Bomb over Combat Shotgun:-Is a fun Item-Combat Shotgun was nerfed in Season 4-Boogie Bomb is more practical-Mechs will most likely be added back and Boogie Bomb is the best counter to it#VoteForBoogieBomb https://t.co/tAxM2PSz4m

In addition to new cosmetics and the possibility of a new War Effort donation drive, the Horde Rush LTM may be added back into the game as well. Aside from these changes, it's rather difficult to say what Epic Games has in store for week three of Fortnitemares 2021.

