Fortnite DreamHack 2021 Leaderboards (EU Day 1): Positions, Prize Pool, and more details

The intense Fortnite DreamHack Open has just concluded its Heat #1 round in Europe.

The Fortnite tournament was announced only a few weeks ago, and players across Europe were able to match up and fight for a chance at the first spot. There were more than 50,700 teams who participated, with some showing off great skills and elimination points. Other players watched the Fortnite tournament on Twitch, streaming some of the most intense gameplay.

Now that the first Fortnite session is over, only 500 qualifying duos will advance to the next round.

Fortnite Dreamhack Leaderboards

Of the mass amount of players, the top three teams played an incredible game throughout the first session.

Here were the top performing duos in EU Heat 1 💪 pic.twitter.com/j8WsWV6BvN — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) May 5, 2021

#3 – Novak-ω- & selling the bb

In third place for Heat #1, players Novak-ω- and selling the bb came in with 555 points after only 5 matches, with 105 eliminations bringing them to an average of 21 eliminations total per game. Of the 5 matches, they did not have a single victory royale, but their massive scoring and average time alive, 18 minutes, put them in a solid third place.

#2 – ALOFT Voidd & wxlfiez

ALOFT Voidd and wxlfiez came in with 568 points during this first heat and played a total of 9 matches. Of these 9 matches, they won 2 and made a total of 83 eliminations. This gave the team an average of 9.22 eliminations per game, giving them a great second place scoring. They also had an average time alive in-game of 15 minutes.

Keep it up! The @wolfiez & @voiddfn duo is the first across 4⃣0⃣0⃣ points, with 4⃣3⃣4⃣ points through 6 games. — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) May 5, 2021

#1 – Wave Vadeal and BL Noahreyli ӝ

The most exciting part of the first heat was watching Wave Vadeal and BL Noahreyli ӝ. This team was able to rack up a total of 708 points while playing 9 matches and won 3. They also had a 107 eliminations, giving them an average of 11.89 eliminations per game and alive time of 17 minutes. Their wins were mainly by playing a lot of matches with a solid average point of 78.67.

That was fast! The @Vadealfn & @Noahreyli duo is the first across the 5⃣0⃣0⃣ points barrier thanks to their three Victory Royales. Now, they have 5⃣2⃣6⃣ points. — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) May 5, 2021

Prize Pool

The first place team in the end will receive a grand total of $23,000. Second place winners will receive $14,000, while third place will receive $10,800. Though NA East has yet to start, in the end first place winners will receive $13,500 while second place will get $8,000, and third will receive $6,600.

🚨 DREAMHACK OPEN FEATURING FORTNITE IS BACK TODAY! 🚨



Tag some players you'll be watching today 👀 pic.twitter.com/CEOOccbAzM — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) May 5, 2021

The #1 team of Wave Vadeal and BL Noahreyli ӝ were also the #1 team in Fortnite DreamHack with 714 points. The EU Heat #2 is set to start in 20 hours, on May 6th at 9:00 AM. The Fortnite Dreamhack in NA (East) is also set to start its first Heat at 7:00 PM EST.