Fortnite DreamHack Leaderboards (EU, Day 2): Positions, prize pool and more details

The Fortnite DreamHack Open has just ended its Heat #2 round for Europe.

The Fortnite open has been gathering a lot of momentum, as several players across the world have been watching via Twitch to witness some intense gameplay. Similar to Europe's Heat #1, there were a total of 45,332 teams who participated in this round.

With the heat officially over, the Fortnite DreamHack Open is headed to its Semi-Finals.

Fortnite DreamHack Leaderboards

Like the last heat, these top three players put on a great show and were able to rack up several points.

#3 – Wave Kikoo 97 & LootBoy Slender

Coming in third place, Wave Kikoo 97 and LootBoy Slender came in with a total of 570 points after playing 9 matches and winning 3 of them. They also had a total of 82 eliminations with an average of 9.11 eliminations per game. Their overall score was also made possible due to their 18-minute average alive time per match.

#2 – nade guy kris & User-655c1bd087

In second place, nade guy kris and User-655c1bd087 were able to snag 575 points, as they played 9 matches and managed to win 4 of them. They had a smaller total of 65 eliminations and an average of 7.22 eliminations per match. Although they did have a smaller elimination count compared to Wave Kikoo 97 and LootBoy Slender, that extra win was able to bump them into second place.

#1 – Falconly ӝ & naekoz ム

Finally, Heat #2 ended with an extraordinary run from Falconly ӝ and naekoz ム. This duo's team was able to get a total of 653 points, as they played 9 matches, but only won 1 of them. Their win comes primarily from their eliminations, which was a total of 103, with an average of 11.44 in each match. They also had an average alive time of 18 minutes, which is what helped them get those extra eliminations compared to the rest of the players.

The 75.4% of you were right, Twitter 👏



Prize Pool

The top 50 players from Heat #2 are going to automatically advance to the Fortnite DreamHack Semi-Finals, where they will fight for a chance at the Finals.

The Fortnite DreamHack EU Semi-Finals is set to run on May 19th, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.