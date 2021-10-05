Fortnite DreamHack Open tournament (October 2021): Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

Fortnite Pros should buckle up as DreamHack Open has finally returned with Chapter 2 Season 8. The Cash Cup Extra tournaments will also take place soon, and players will have a ton of opportunities to get rewards.
DreamHack tournaments in Fortnite have always been community-oriented, and every season, new players mark their names in the competitive landscape.
From the day of reckoning to rewards, the article below will cover everything about the upcoming DreamHack Open tournament in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Fortnite DreamHack Open tournament schedule
The Fortnite DreamHack Open tournament will take place in Europe as well as NA East servers. Players in both regions will first go through three Heats of qualifiers, and then progress to the Semis and Finals.
Here's the schedule for the EU region:
Heats 1 and 2- 7 October 2021 from 5.00pm CEST to 12.00am CEST
Heat 3- 8 October 2021 from 6.00pm CEST to 9:00pm CEST
Semis- 9 October 2021 from 7.00pm CEST to 10.00pm CEST
Finals - 10 October 2021 from 4.00pm CEST to 9.00pm CEST
Here's the schedule for NA East region:
Heats 1 and 2 - 7 October 2021 from 5.00pm EST to 12.00am EST
Semis - 8 October 2021 from 7.00pm EST to 10.00pm EST
Finals - 9 October 2021 from 4.00pm EST to 9.00pm EST
How to participate in DreamHack Open Fortnite tournament
Participating in DreamHack Fortnite is as easy as it gets. Players simply need to log in and make sure that they can join the event from the "Compete" tab.
It is worth noting that the upcoming tournament will strictly follow the duos format. Open Qualifiers will be conducted and 500 duos from each heat will advance to the semis. All heats will be live for three hours and a team can play a maximum of 10 matches in it.
In NA East, 1000 duos will advance to the Semis whereas the number stands at 1,500 in Europe. The Grand Finals will entail six consecutive games conducted at scheduled times with small breaks of 35 minutes.
The emphasis on elimination will increase as DreamHack Open progresses. This is apparent from the scoring system:
- During heats, each elimination is 3 points
- During semis, each elimination is 4 points
- During finals, each elimination is 6 points
The placement points are as follows:
- #1- 55 points
- #2- 49 points
- #3- 46 points
- #4- 43 points
DreamHack Fortnite prize pool
In total, the prize pool for DreamHack Fortnite is $200,000 USD. This amount will be divided among the top 50 teams in the following manner:
It is safe to assume that a plethora of aspiring Fortnite pros will compete in DreamHack Open. While some big names like Clix and Ronaldo might join the lobbies as well, millions of viewers are expected to watch the event live.