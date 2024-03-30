Fortnite Elemental Pit: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

As the upcoming Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration inches closer with each passing day, players are buzzing with anticipation to see characters from the iconic animated series join the game's ever-growing roster.

Amidst this excitement, players have been treated to a brand new Elemental Pit map, a UEFN experience that pushes the limits of what's possible in the Unreal Editor while seamlessly bringing elemental abilities.

The Elemental Pit map, created by popular Fortnite personality and creator SypherPK, brings the classic Pit formula with a twist, as players can use element-bending abilities rather than in-game weapons from the game's storied history.

This article will break down how players can find the Elemental Pit map, and prepare themselves for the upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration with style and power.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Elemental Pit map

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

With the Elemental Pit map being relatively new and being created by one of the most popular Fortnite creators, SypherPK, the map is likely to be prominently featured on the Discover menu. However, if you are unable to find the Elemental Pit map, navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you can find a search bar prompting them to put in the designated UEFN map code for the Elemental Pit map: 0952-2178-5723. Enter the assigned code for the map and hit confirm. This will change the current game mode to the Elemental Pit map.

How to play Fortnite Elemental Pit map

Expand Tweet

Once you get into a match, you will spawn in the floating base above the play area of the Elemental Pit map. Here, there are five different options of elemental powers to choose from: Electric Bender, Fire Bender, Nature Bender, Ice Bender, and Earth Bender.

Each class of elements comes with its own set of skills and attacks that have been bound to the basic commands i.e. Crouch, Interact, etc, and each attack can deal damage to varying degrees.

It's important to remember that each class also comes with passive abilities. For example, the Electric Bender class comes with the Shock Wave, which allows you to immobilize enemies they hit with their attacks for a short while.

The objective in the Elemental Pit is to eliminate other players and rack up kills, with 10 kills in a row providing the opportunity to use the Ultimate Attack that comes with the selected class.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!