Fortnite Escape Room map codes: 8 best maps to play in 2022

Fortnite Creative has opened the game up to a world of possibilities that were previously unheard of. Players can design anything they possibly want on an island and share it with friends. Nearly anything a gamer can think of has been made and is accessible through the Creative Hub.

This includes several popular map styles like Deathrun, Horror Maps, Prop Hunt and Escape Rooms. Escape rooms are very popular in real life, so it makes sense that they're so prominent in Fortnite. Here are some codes for good maps to try out.

Fortnite escape room codes for players to enjoy

8) Escape the Dream 2: 4554-3196-9055

Escape the Dream 2 is a sequel that improves on most aspects of the original. The original was good, but so is the sequel and it's been updated more recently. The level of difficulty on this map makes it a very popular choice. Players really have to work on getting out.

7) Calculated Trajectory - Part One: 6671-4819-0781

A full puzzle game in Fortnite.

Calculated Trajectory: Part One, Coming Soon...

#FortniteCreative #FNCreateCallout @FNCreate @Flak @MustardPlays We are now ready to begin testing. The door will open in 3, 2, 1...A full puzzle game in Fortnite.Calculated Trajectory: Part One, Coming Soon...

Calculated Trajectory gives Fortnite gamers one weapon to use to escape: A harpoon gun. Players are tasked with shooting the harpoon gun at the right time, right angle and everything to ensure they move on. It's a challenge, but it's also a break from the traditional escape room map.

6) Coulrophobia: 2655-9116-5877

This map could easily be considered a horror map because it contains some of the most frightening things in the entire game. It's hard enough to escape the room, but with a terrifying clown, it's significantly more challenging.

5) Stranger Things: 8200-2722-1496

Stranger Things is one of the most popular television shows going on right now, so of course, someone had to make it into a Fortnite map. There have been multiple Stranger Things crossovers officially from Epic, but this map is a fanmade one. It has five rooms to escape from, so it's a lengthy map, too.

4) Winter Escape Room 2: 6342-4609-2747

This escape room actually has six different rooms in it. There's no time limit, so there's a little less stress than is present with other escape rooms. This adds a level of intrigue and challenge, but without it, players can relax and try to focus on getting out rather than beating the clock.

3) The Yacht Escape: 2385-3342-5568

The Yacht Escape (Image via Epic Games)

The Yacht Escape takes players back to very familiar locations. The Yacht was a part of the map in the early portion of Chapter 2 and is reminiscent of a popular Call of Duty map. It features several fun puzzles for players to try and solve to escape.

2) Hauntophobia: 6621-4642-3997

One of the more interesting escape room maps, this code pits five players against one. The five are tasked with escaping and surviving, while the single player is challenged to hunt them down. It's a fun take on the classic escape room and comes with two difficulty levels.

1) Escape Game – The Last Maze: 7807-0098-3064

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate



Play Escape Game - The Last Maze by



: Choupala

Escape the block and take on the maze. But beware what happens when the night falls.Play Escape Game - The Last Maze by @choupala26 now!

Fans of the Maze Runner franchise and Fortnite players alike will love this map as it's based on the maze that is prominently featured in the first book and movie. Escaping a room by solving puzzles is pretty typical, but a maze is something unique.

