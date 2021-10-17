"Fortnite won't ever die": Fan has the perfect answer to the unending 'Is Fortnite dying?' question

Fortnite has been a prominent Battle Royale game for over four years now. Several other games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Spellbreak have been released in the meantime, but none were able to recreate the impact of Epic Games' Battle Royale title.

Naturally, with such massive popularity comes criticism. Millions around the world try to discredit Fortnite every day and claim that the game is dead for good.

However, saying that Fortnite is dead is certainly an overstatement and the article below explains why.

Fortnite player believes that Epic Games' Battle Royale game will never die

A Twitter user recently compared Fortnite to Minecraft. They claimed that the former is similar to the latter, in a manner that both the games will never become non-existent among gamers.

Waves of new players will always keep arriving in Fortnite, owing to which it "won't ever die":

Purex🎃 @PurexGFX Here is a fun fact for Fortnite hatersFortnite won't ever die

Just like Minecraft, Fortnite might witness a downfall in its popularity. However, such setbacks will be temporary, and it will eventually bounce back to the top of the Battle Royale genre.

The viewership numbers across streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch support the tweet mentioned above. Fortnite is currently the seventh most watched game on Twitch, and a plethora of content creators still stream it daily.

Similarly, Fortnite is the sixth most-played PC game in the world. It is worth noting that millions of players are also registered on platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox and mobile.

Hence, it is self-evident that Fortnite's user base comprises millions of players. This includes big streamers such as SypherPK, Nick Eh 30, and pro players such as Bugha, Clix, and Ronaldo, among others.

The game has clearly maintained its popularity in a manner similar to Roblox and Minecraft.

Why is Fortnite still relevant after four years of release?

Epic Games is obviously the biggest reason why Fortnite is still fairly popular. The developer's vision to make its game evergreen was clear from the very beginning, which explains the introduction of modes such as Creative.

Fortnite is now more than just a Battle Royale game. With Creative mode, the community has the opportunity to create and experience almost every other genre.

HSN_Y  @HSN_MSTFA14 @PurexGFX The fact that I can literally play a survival, horror, RPG, box fights, 1v1s, team deathmatch, social and chill hub, artistic and aesthetic builds...............all that and more in just one game, is a masterpiece of a game for sure.And that's called fortnite. @PurexGFX The fact that I can literally play a survival, horror, RPG, box fights, 1v1s, team deathmatch, social and chill hub, artistic and aesthetic builds...............all that and more in just one game, is a masterpiece of a game for sure.And that's called fortnite.

Secondly, crossovers frequently take place in Fortnite. Fans of a wide range of franchises are attracted to the game due to these collaborations, and this makes Fortnite's reach 'truly global'.

🎃 M A R K 🎃 @MarkManningNL @PurexGFX This! Especially with creative 2.0 coming aka mod support the community can make custom stuff for fortnite the same with Minecraft! The updates keeps it alive, but also the community with modding and creating their own content! @PurexGFX This! Especially with creative 2.0 coming aka mod support the community can make custom stuff for fortnite the same with Minecraft! The updates keeps it alive, but also the community with modding and creating their own content!

Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be called Valkyrie and it will be released for players soon. Endless possibilities to create new games are expected to arrive with this mode.

All in all, the factors mentioned above have played an important role in keeping Fortnite relevant even after years of release. Having said that, the Battle Royale mode is still its biggest asset, and Epic Games constantly releases new updates to keep it fresh and enjoyable.

