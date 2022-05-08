Fortnite is finally getting a melee weapon and it's not the pickaxe

Following the positive response to Lightsabers, Fortnite is planning to introduce new melee weapons. Players were able to get their hands on a new sword during the recent Emicida concerts and are hopeful that the developers will release it soon.

Weapons are usually released in Battle Royale mode before Creative, and the sword that was teased during the concerts should be no exception. The Creative community is also looking forward to the Melee Manager device that was accidentally released for a short while a few months ago.

WE MIGHT BE SEEING THE MELEE MANAGER NEXT UPDATE THE EVENT USES THE MELEE WEAPONS

Here's everything to know about the upcoming melee weapons and device in Fortnite Creative.

Six new melee weapons are scheduled for release in Fortnite

Prominent leakers like iFireMonkey discovered six melee weapons in the game files a long time ago. These include:

Basic Spear

Sledgehammer

Fireman Axe

Medieval Sword

Molten Sword

Ninja Sword

It is no surprise that each of these weapons will be different in terms of damage output, attacks, and mobility. For instance, the Ninja Sword will be light to use, and players will be able to swing it easily to deal damage constantly. On the other hand, the Sledgehammer will be heavy and slow with more damage output.

According to iFireMonkey, the aforementioned weapons should arrive in Chapter 3, but the release date hasn't been fixed yet.

The weapon showcased during Emicida's recent concert appears to be the Medieval Sword. It has two attacks that players can use while jumping or standing. The sword's statistics aren't known at the moment, but it looks ready to be launched.

A new melee weapons era is about to begin in Fortnite Chapter 3

It is worth noting that the six new melee weapons will be released alongside a ground-breaking Melee manager device in Creative mode. It will allow players to customize literally every aspect of a melee weapon, such as attack speed, DPS, fire rate, attack type, effects, the damage output of each attack, and critical damage, among other things.

The Melee Manager, a.k.a. Melee Designer device, was unintentionally released in Creative once. However, during this time, there were no melee weapons in Fortnite, and creators couldn't test the device.

With the release of new melee weapons, it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to bring back the Melee Manager device as well. Prominent map creators like Mustard Plays are eager to make the most out of it.

melee weapons should be permanent in fortnite, these lightsaber duels are so fun lmao

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway, and Loopers can enjoy playing with Lightsabers until May 17. The season might end with a nerve-wracking live event featuring Slone's Doomsday device.

