Fortnite Finishers FFA: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Lately, Fortnite Finishers FFA has become one of the most talked about UEFN maps in the community. It was released on July 30, 2024, by @sun.pirate and has been seeing thousands of concurrent players daily. The map peaked at over 35,000 players, surpassing some of the biggest maps in the game. If you want to practice new things or build fights with an interesting twist, this map is a must-try for you.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the Fortnite Finishers FFA map.

Note: This game mode contains moderate violence, and as per the IARC, it is not intended for players under the age of 12.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Finishers FFA

UEFN map code

Navigating Fortnite Finishers FFA (Image via Epic Games)

The map code to access Fortnite Finishers FFA is 9883-5619-8599. The username of the creator, which is "sun.pirate", should be visible below the map title. Up to sixteen people can play this map in public as well as private lobbies.

Ad

Trending

To locate the map, follow these steps:

Go to the search icon on the top-left corner in the main Battle Royale lobby.

Paste the map code. Make sure to add the dashes, or else it will not work.

After pasting the code, click on the Select button in the bottom-left corner of the screen and wait for the map to load.

Tycoon maps usually take two to three minutes to load.

Ad

Read More:- Fortnite item shop Expected soon

How to play

Fortnite Finishers FFA in-game (Image via Epic Games)

This map provides a giant open area for players to practice whatever they want. An additional perk is that your character does a unique Finisher on the opponent if you eliminate them using your pickaxe. You are given unlimited materials and ammo with no sprint limitations.

Ad

In the beginning, you are spawned at an Item Shop where you can buy any rarity weapons for free except Finishers, which can be purchased using Gold Coins. Keep in mind that you can not attack anyone at the Item Shop. The Play Area can be accessed by jumping through the giant hole in the middle of the Item Shop.

Also read: 5 countries returning to Fortnite FNCS 2024: Global Championship

There are numerous Finishers to unlock, ranging from basic fist fights to sending your player to another world through a portal. The Normal Rarity Finishers costs 50 Gold Coins to unlock. Coins can be earned by eliminating opponents in the play area. While an elimination using any weapons grants 5 Gold Coins, defeating an opponent with a Finisher grants a Gold Coin.

Ad

There are five Legendary Rarity Finishers you can unlock:

Yellow Flash Punch - 150 Coins

150 Coins Almighty Push - 200 Coins

200 Coins Fire Jutsu - 200 Coins

200 Coins Electric Discharge - 250 Coins

250 Coins Galaxy Portal - 250 Coins

250 Coins Black Flash - 300 Coins

Also check: Most Used Fortnite Items

How to earn XP in Fortnite Finishers FFA

Players can potentially earn thousands of XP in a matter of 10 to 15 minutes. Here are all the ways one could earn XP on the Fortnite Finishers FFA map:

Ad

Eliminate the opponents using Finishers.

Eliminate the opponent with a headshot.

Playtime.

Buying a new Finisher.

Various combat-themed skins would match the environment and Finisher moves of this map. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop to see if something similar is available.

Also, check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games could add next.

Read more Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback