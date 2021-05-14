Fortnite fishing glitch: New exploit allows infinite fish from a single spot

Fortnite's Wild Week sends players on a fishing spree. But as tradition goes, players have found a glitch that allows them to catch an infinite number of fish from a particular fishing spot.

For now, Fortnite's fishing glitch can be found in a particular LTM active in the game. Players haven't reported spotting this glitch in standard battle royale mode yet.

How does the Fortnite Fishing Glitch work?

As seen in the video above, for the Fortnite glitch to work, players will have to head into the LTM titled MiG 8V8. Once in the LTM, players will need to select the harpoon gun and then head over to the fishing spot behind the spawn.

Shoot the harpoon gun into the spot and keep on hoisting the fish out of the water. The harpoon gun does not have infinite shots, so players will need to replace the magazine continuously.

This Fortnite Fishing Glitch makes this week's legendary challenge look like a walk in the park. Although it will still be very time-consuming and tedious, it's still better to attempt it here rather than in-game, where there are hostile players, and a nasty-looking storm closes in.

This Fortnite fishing glitch will remain active until the LTM is around or until Epic Games decides to patch it out. It's recommended that players head over to the LTM and complete their fishing-related challenges as soon as possible.

Players can attempt to complete the fishing challenge in Fortnite's Party Royale mode. Image via Epic Games

Players can choose to head into Party Royale mode and attempt to complete the legendary quest. In this mode, players may have some difficulty finding fishing rods. However, there is a vending machine near the pier at Fishsticks boat race with a rod.

Once the Fortnite fishing glitch stops working, players can quickly head into Party Royale mode to continue fishing expeditions. It'll still be equally dull, but at least players won't have to worry about the storm or other players shooting at them.