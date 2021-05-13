Fortnite Fishing Spot locations: Where do fishing spots spawn most in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6's Week 9 challenges are now live, and this week's legendary quests require players to catch 250 fish in order to earn 133,000 XP towards their Battle Pass.

Thanks to Fortnite Wild Week 2's fish theme, players can find a lot more fish in the game than they previously could. The Fish Fiesta event has ensured that fishing spots will last longer and offer more rare fish during the course of Wild Week 2. Players will also be able to find plenty of Pro Fishing Rods to catch the necessary number of fish in Fortnite Season 6.

However, the spawn location of the fishing spots will remain the same during Fortnite Wild Week 2. This means that players who are unaware of Fortnite's most popular fishing spots will find it difficult to catch 250 fish quickly.

Fortunately for such players, this article provides a detailed rundown of the POIs in Fortnite Season 6 where players can find plenty of fishing spots.

Best fishing spots in Fortnite Season 6

Fish are a fairly common resource in Fortnite and can be easily found at various points in the river. However, there are a few specific locations on the map where players can find a massive number of fishing spots in Fortnite. These locations include:

Stealthy Stronghold - This POI features more than 15 fishing spots where players can catch fishes;

The island off the coast of Craggy Cliffs - Players can find more than 20 fishing spots on this tiny island;

Regions surrounding Lazy Lake - Players can find over 25 fishing spots located around the Lazy Lake's vicinity;

Slurpy Swamp - There are more than 30 fishing spots located in and around the Slurpy Swamp.

Apart from these four hotspots of fishing spots, there are countless fishing spots scattered across the entire map of Fortnite. Players can simply travel along the waterbodies present in Fortnite Season 6 to discover more than 200 fishing spots available on the map.

