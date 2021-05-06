Fortnite Flare Gun: Where to find the Flare Gun in Season 6 (Surprise Unvault)

Epic Games has recently unvaulted the Flare Gun in Fortnite Season 6, and considering the impact this weapon has during in-game combat, it will be interesting to see how it fares.

Players can obtain the rare-rated Flare Gun for a cost of 245 Gold Bars from the Blaze NPC. Blaze can be located at the unnamed Timber Tent POI. The Timber Tent POI is a point located between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands and can be accessed by simply landing there.

Here's the location of the unnamed Timber Tent POI on the map of Fortnite Season 6.

The unnamed Timber Tent POI in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once at the Timber Tent POI, players will need to locate Blaze and purchase the Flare Gun in exchange for 245 Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 6.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Flare Gun in Fortnite Season 6.

Flare Gun in Fortnite Season 6

The Flare Gun was first introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, along with the release of update 13.20. However, Epic Games was quick to lock the weapon in the vault with the release of Season 4 along with the 14.00 update. Having said that, the Flare Gun is making a return to the battle royale after more than two entire seasons.

Needless to say, the utilities presented by the Flare Gun in Fortnite are hard to match. Apart from being able to set structures on fire, the Flare Gun can also be used to mark the locations of all enemies present in a specific radius, continuously tracking them for an entire minute.

The Flare Gun is back, but how do you plan to use it? 🤔



Do you prefer revealing your enemy's location or lighting their builds on fire? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LK75iR7PQm — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 6, 2021

It is safe to assume that most players will be looking to grab the Flare Gun in Fortnite Season 6 and players can do so from the Blaze NPC, located at the unnamed Timber Tent POI, in exchange for 245 Gold Bars.

The surprise unvaulting of the Flare Gun in Fortnite Season 6 is definitely a happy announcement for many players. However, as for how the weapon will impact the overall gameplay in Fortnite, is something that remains to be seen.