Fortnite foreshadows the destruction of the map during live event

Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite has definitely been full of twists and turns for the community so far, who have deemed this to be one of the best seasons in the game's history. Loopers have seen the completion of the iconic group The Seven with all members being known to them as well as the addition of vehicles like Titan Tanks and Armored Battle Buses.

Moreover, the most exciting thing for players this season has been the game's newest mechanics as well as the introduction of the Zero Build mode. However, the long-lasting battle between the Imagined Order and The Seven may soon come to an end, with one side taking over the other.

In last week's final update of the season v20.40, loopers saw the return of The Device (called IO Collider) from Chapter 2, but with an IO makeover. As The Seven reclaimed all their territories from the Imagined Order, they are still figuring out this towering machine's purpose on the island.

Fortnite foreshadows the destruction of the Chapter 3 map using IO Collider

Fortnite foreshadowed the results of the live event using new Resistance quests given to loopers earlier this week. The quests asked loopers to deploy a generator inside a secret room in Covert Cavern that can be accessed by entering a vent and climbing down.

Upon deploying the generator, loopers were asked to insert two keys onto the huge Holo-Table placed in the center of the room that shows Imagined Order's plan for the live event. As the keys are inserted, the IO's Collider machine appears to generate an impulse energy from its base and players can see the Zero Point being pulled by the beam.

This would then result in the Zero Point being overloaded by the collider's energy, resulting in complete destruction of the map with a huge blast. However, The Seven are aware of what the IO is up to and are now preparing to defend their flipped island and all the loopers alongside it. However, speculation remains whether the loopers will be stepping into a new map next season or not.

Fortnite reveals Battle Suits for loopers for the upcoming live event

Earlier this week, Fortnite's official Twitter handle posted a video showcasing new skins that loopers will wear during The Resistance live event. While this season has been extremely wild and climactic for players so far, Epic is looking forward to putting on quite a show as it nears the end of one of its most successful seasons.

However, the playerbase has coined these suits as the new Mecha Bundle skins, since they also expect the developers to add these to the Item Shop later. Furthermore, looking at the suits, it can clearly be noted that these cosmetics are highly customizable based on color, helmet patterns, and insignias that players can equip while dropping onto the island.

As speculations grow close to the live event, players are already on the grind to reach level 200 to unlock bonus Battle Pass rewards right before the season ends next week. Interestingly, Fortnite creative map builders are back at it once again, making XP glitch maps to help players level up faster.

