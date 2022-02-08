Fortnite's The Foundation shows no mercy for players who harpoon him, viral clip shows

It seems like The Foundation boss in Fortnite has adapted to the meta and is now immune to Harpoon guns. Players worldwide were using the fishing tool to easily eliminate him and grab the Mythic MK Seven AR.

A plethora of memes were made about The Foundation's weakness. It was certainly amusing how someone as terrifying as The Seven's leader was unable to counter a mere fishing tool.

Recent clips suggest that The Foundation/The Rock is no longer scared of Harpoon guns.

The Foundation in Fortnite pulls a UNO reverse card on player

In the initial days of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers were scared to face The Foundation boss. They claimed that it's impossible to beat him in a 1v1 gun fight.

However, it was soon discovered that The Foundation can be eliminated with a harpoon gun. Players just need to build a tall ramp, pull the boss, and he will be eliminated with the fall damage.

As it turns out, the boss has now mastered the technique to counter harpoons. In a clip shared on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit, The Foundation simply landed on the platform.

It was evident that u/LanielDandoe wasn't expecting this. The player tried to engage in a gun fight but ended up getting eliminated from fall damage.

Members of the subreddit were delighted to see the clip as they joked about The Foundation's evolution. At the same time, they were also scared of the same thing happening to them.

Other prominent ways to beat The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Even if The Foundation has devised the perfect strategy to counter harpoons, there is another easy way to beat him.

Loopers just need to alert the boss, and then hide in a nearby bush/fern. He won't be able to spot them, and they can consistently deal damage to win.

It is worth noting that The Foundation has a massive HP, and players should carry a ton of ammo if they plan to eliminate him by shooting.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and the community undoubtedly loves the new content. A war between The Imagined Order and The Seven will also begin soon, and players are eager to see how Dr. Slone and The Foundation fight each other.

