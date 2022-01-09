Can you still get the free Boogie Down emote in Fortnite as of 2022?

Fortnite players are used to earning rewards for completing specified tasks in the game. The Boogie Down dance emote can also be similarly unlocked by completing a straightforward task.

In 2018, Epic Games offered players the Boogie Down emote for enabling 2FA with their Epic Games account.

2FA or Two-Factor Authentication is a security measure that helps with prevention of loss of data and impersonation. Fortnite players have the option to keep their account extra secure with 2FA.

There is no other way to receive the Boogie Down emote in the game. The reward is only available to players who have enabled the 2FA, even in 2022.

However, Boogie Down can still be unlocked in Chapter 3, and this article will provide all the information required to unlock this epic emote for free.

How to enable 2FA in Fortnite Chapter 3?

There are three different ways players can enable Two Factor Authentication on their Epic Games account. This can be done via an app, SMS, or email. The easiest method is to do it by SMS. However, if players are on their PC and do not have any external device on them, it is best to opt for the email method.

Below are the steps that Fortnite players need to follow to enable 2FA via email:

Sign in to the Epic Games website on the browser Click on "Account" and go to "Password and Security" Players will find Two Factor Authentication once they scroll down Click on "Email Authentication" and open the email registered to the Epic Games account on another tab Players will find a "Security Code" sent to them in the registered email Copy and paste the security code to complete the process

Fortnite players can watch the official Epic Games video on the topic below for a better understanding of the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

After completing the simple steps above, players will need to relaunch their Fortnite app. Once they login, the Boogie Down emote should be unlocked for them.

Edited by Saman