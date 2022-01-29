Fortnite glitch is helping players literally walk through walls 

Even though Fortnite has achieved impeccable success over the years, there are certain aspects that need to be addressed with utmost importance. One of them is certainly the presence of glitches, which influences the game and results in biased outcomes.

While XP Glitches were the center of attention in Chapter 3 Season 1, other in-game glitches surfaced too, which compelled gamers to exploit them in Fortnite. While not all glitches are harmful, some of them need to be fixed by Epic to maintain a healthy gaming environment.

A recent glitch in Fortnite was revealed by gamers, which allowed gamers to walk through walls. This article will discuss the recent glitch in the game.

Fortnite glitch allows gamers to penetrate through structures

Fortnite offers gamers the ability to build structures in the game. This aspect is unique to the game and stands out from other Battle Royale titles. These structures provide gamers with a space to hide, as well as obstruct enemy bullets.

Gamers who want to eliminate opponents have to destroy the structures to get access to a direct face off with the enemy. However, with the recent glitch, gamers can enter any building and penetrate through walls by using the structures.

FaZe Martoz @MartozFN easier way to do it easier way to do it https://t.co/ATO5wBjdUn

In order to trigger this glitch, gamers will need to build a conical structure and then replace it with a metallic base. After that, gamers will need to place a structure diagonally to the wall that needs to be penetrated.

Once it's done, players should start building a metallic structure on the wall. Since the metallic structure takes time to form, loopers can creep in and they will be allowed to walk through and get inside.

Can gamers use this glitch to their advantage?

The glitch is certainly due to a fault on the developer's side. Since it is in the game, loopers can take advantage of it and eliminate enemies.

Frase @YoutubeFrase Just found a NEW way to phase in someone's box using armored traps instead of using the original one @MartozFN found. Like and RT Please Just found a NEW way to phase in someone's box using armored traps instead of using the original one @MartozFN found. Like and RT Please https://t.co/doauQswgGD

Also Read Article Continues below

This not only disturbs the gaming environment but also increases the risk of being banned by Epic Games. The developers have stated that using unfair means in the game will lead to significant consequences. Therefore, gamers are advised not to exploit this glitch and play the game fairly.

Edited by Saman