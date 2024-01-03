Fortnite glitch makes Cel-Shaded skins high definition, community wants it added as an option

Fortnite's vast library of skins has always been a visual feast, but a recent glitch has unintentionally transformed Cel-Shaded skins into high-definition masterpieces. This new glitch has the community buzzing with excitement, urging the developers to consider making this glitched version of the Cel-Shaded skins an official option for players who want even more variety in their cosmetic choices.

Cel-shaded skins have become a staple of the game's vast array of skins. The shading is used primarily for anime skins, but the new glitch showcased by u/Homeannor provides a whole new perspective on this design.

The Fortnite community wants Cel-Shaded skins to have a varying style option

In the Reddit post by u/Homeannor, Cel-Shaded skins like Lennox Rose, Erisa, and Mikasa Ackerman underwent an unexpected transformation when a glitch stripped away their signature cel-shaded design and rendered them in stunning high-definition. The unintended result has caught the eye of many players who appreciate the newfound detail and clarity brought to these by the new glitch.

The Fortnite community has responded enthusiastically to the Cel-Shaded glitch, with players expressing their desire for Epic Games to turn this unintentional feature into an official option for the skins. The prospect of having Cel-Shaded skins like Mikasa Ackerman available in the newfound high-definition version and their original stylized form appeals to players seeking more diversity in their cosmetic choices.

Some players appreciated this new, unexpected style of the Cel-Shaded skins, expressing how the change makes some skins look even better than the original. Meanwhile, other players expressed how the designs are as good as they are, and the HD versions make the skins look worse. However, both sects agreed that this should be added as an option for players to choose from.

Some notable reactions from the Fortnite community are listed below:

Why the potential HD Cel-Shaded option matters

Fortnite is renowned for its diverse cosmetic options, providing players with the ability to showcase their unique style. The addition of an HD Cel-Shaded option would enhance this variety of choices, catering to players who appreciate the aesthetic Cel-Shaded skins in a more detailed and crisper form.

The game's skins are a form of player expression, and offering an HD Cel-Shaded option allows players to have opportunities for greater personalization. Players could choose between the enhanced clarity of the glitched HD version or opt for the stylized charm of traditional Cel-Shaded designs.

As the community's enthusiasm grows, all eyes are on Epic Games to see if the developers acknowledge the unintentional HD Cel-Shaded glitch and consider adding it as a legitimate option for players. With the recent Frieza and Cell skins being added to the game, it could be a great time for Epic Games to add the HD option for future Cel-Shaded skins.

