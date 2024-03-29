Fortnite GO GOATED! Zone Wars: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Zone Wars maps in Fortnite Creative have become one of the most popular categories in the game's ever-growing library, allowing you to emulate the intensity of end-game battles. Many of these can help practice for constantly moving and fast-paced safe zones at the end of a Battle Royale match, and a map that does it particularly well is the GO GOATED! Zone Wars map.

The GO GOATED! Zone Wars Creative map, created by Fortnite Creator theboydilly, is consistently one of the most played maps in the game's vast ecosystem as it allows for high-intensity gameplay and practice for the end game.

This article will break down how you can find the GO GOATED! Zone Wars map and jump into one of the best Zone Wars maps the game offers.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite GO GOATED! Zone Wars map

UEFN map code

Since GO GOATED! Zone Wars is one of the most played maps in Creative mode, you should be able to find the map in the Discovery menu easily. However, if you cannot do so, use the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will come across a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the GO GOATED! Zone Wars map: 3305-1551-7747.

Once you enter the code and hit confirm, the current game mode will be changed to GO GOATED! Zone Wars map and you can then queue up for a match.

How to play Fortnite GO GOATED! Zone Wars

Once you have joined a match, you will spawn in a room with the option of choosing the team you want. After this, you will be transported to the designated spawn point for that team.

Here, you will be given a random loadout for that specific round, and once you are satisfied with the loot, you can head into the Zone Wars arena.

As the round progresses, the storm will begin closing in quickly, even moving around after a certain point in the round. You are tasked with eliminating all the other teams and being the last ones standing after the Zone Wars madness ends.

Additionally, the GO GOATED! Zone Wars also provides a lot of XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, allowing you to practice end-game strategies while progressing through the tiers.

