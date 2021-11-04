Fortnite Grand Royale (FNCS Finals 2021): Where to watch, Twitch drops, $5 million prize pool, and more

The Fortnite Grand Royale Finals are due to begin in a few days. The event will start on November 11 and conclude on 21. This time around, the competition is fiercer than ever and the prize pool is worth the grind.
Fortnite Grand Royale Finals Hype Tour
Epic Games will be hosting its first ever Hype Tour show. The "Hype Show" will begin on Friday, November 19, from 3:00 pm Eastern Time.
Here's what players can expect to see:
- Recap of the entire year.
- Interview of professional players.
- Analysis from casters.
- Brief announcement regarding Fortnite Competitive in 2022.
Prize pool
This year's prize is worth $5 million. Players who reach the finals will have two days of competition to earn a share of the $5 million pool. Sadly, not everyone will be walking away with a cash prize.
Where to watch
Epic Games will not be broadcasting Qualifier Sessions. Players will have to check them out via their favorite streamer to watch the event. Although it's rather disappointing, there's not much else that can be done.
The Grand Royale Finals from November 19 to 21 will be broadcast on all regular channels. Additionally, a few improvements have been made to both the broadcast and player experience.
How to earn freebies during the Fortnite Grand Royale Finals
There are three freebies that players can claim during the Fortnite Grand Royale Finals:
- Loading screen
- Emoji
- Spray
Players will have to ensure their Epic account is linked to their Twitch account to claim these drops. Additionally, they will have to tune in to the FNCS Grand Royale Finals to receive the freebies.
Fortnite Grand Royale Community Cup
To celebrate the spirit of competition, players will get to participate in the Community Cup. The event will be spread over two days and will be divided based on regions:
- November 16 - NAE, NAW and Brazil server regions.
- November 17 - Oceania, Asia, Middle East, and Europe server regions.
It will be a Trios event, with players competing in 10 matches over three hours. The top-performing teams in each region will win the Victor Elite Outfit and coordinate Victory Crest Back Bling.