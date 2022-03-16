Fortnite Ground Wars Trials: How to participate and earn 6 free rewards

Fortnite leakers have discovered that a new game mode will be released in Chapter 3 Season 2. It will be rolled out exclusively for Creative and will help loopers in getting some free rewards.

As per iFireMonkey, one of the most prominent leakers in the community, the upcoming LTM will be called Creative Tournament Rumble-Ground War. It is supposed to begin in Chapter 3 Season 2 but might have been accidentally added to the files with version 19.40.

Here's everything players need to know about Ground Wars Trials and the free rewards associated with it.

How to take part in Fortnite Ground Wars Trials

In a recent YouTube video, iFireMonkey talked about the Ground Wars Trials game mode in Fortnite. As it turns out, players must compete in a Solos 8 player Creative LTM and earn points to place high enough.

Thereafter, participants should head to the event-exclusive 'Trials' website that will allow them to redeem the points for free rewards.

It is worth noting that the information mentioned above is purely based on speculation as Epic Games hasn't opened up on new content related to Chapter 3 Season 2 as of now.

Ground Wars Trials could be similar to The Stoneheart Trials, where loopers could get free in-game rewards by exploring Creative maps.

Free rewards from the Ground Wars Trials in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaked

A pickaxe skin called Dazzle Daggers was recently found in the Fortnite files. It is marked with a 'Social Activation' source and has no Item Shop assets. This could mean that it is one of the rewards from the Ground Wars Trials.

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards The "Dazzle Daggers" pickaxe will most likely be given out for free as it's marked with a "Social Activation" source (no idea what that means), it has no set but it belongs to a female skin codenamed "JetSkiCrystal" https://t.co/X3gTDrnF7a The "Dazzle Daggers" pickaxe will most likely be given out for free as it's marked with a "Social Activation" source (no idea what that means), it has no set but it belongs to a female skin codenamed "JetSkiCrystal" https://t.co/X3gTDrnF7a 🔔 The "Dazzle Daggers" pickaxe will most likely be given out for free as it's marked with a "Social Activation" source (no idea what that means), it has no set but it belongs to a female skin codenamed "JetSkiCrystal" https://t.co/X3gTDrnF7a https://t.co/84fqBDzMVw

Interestingly, the rewards from the Stone Hearts Trials also had a 'Social Activation' source, which is why iFireMonkey is confident that the Dazzle Daggers pickaxe will be a free reward as well.

However, loopers can look forward to five more free rewards, including a glider and a spray. These items should arrive in the files with Chapter 3 Season 2 on March 19, 2022.

All in all, Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end, and it is evident that Epic Games has huge plans for the upcoming war-based season. Amidst performance issues and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the new season might be delayed, but the developers have maintained silence on the topic so far.

