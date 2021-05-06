Fortnite Guardian Tower locations: How to use the Launcher at Guardian Towers in Season 6

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 challenges are finally live. One of these challenges has players using the launcher at the Guardian Towers in the game.

These Guardian towers are found in six different locations on the map, all surrounding the Spire, which is located in the center of the map. This challenge isn't that complicated, but players may find it slightly difficult to complete.

Here are the Week 7, 8, 9 & 10's Epic & Legendary Quests! pic.twitter.com/TlEEjROrJB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

How the use the launcher at Guardian towers in Fortnite Season 6?

As mentioned before, these Guardian Towers can be found in six different spots around the map. These towers also have the Spire Guardian NPC, which keeps patrolling in a short radius around the tower.

The map below shows the location of all six Guardian Towers in Fortnite.

The Guardian Towers in Fortnite are highlighted in black squares on the map. Image via Fortnite.gg

These NPCs are hostile and will attack players on sight. It's recommended that players either land directly on top of the tower or they land at a location and loot weapons and ammo before heading out to a tower.

The Spire Guardian NPCs in Fortnite are bullet sponges, so players will need to carry a good amount of firepower before attacking them.

The launcher is located right at the top of the tower. Image via Epic Games

Once they've dealt with the Spire Guardian or managed to land on top of the towers, they'll spot a circular plate-like object towards the front of the tower. This is the launcher. Standing on this will launch players into the air, following which players may choose to open their gliders again for a safe landing.

Players need to do this three times to complete this Fortnite Season 6 weekly challenge. While it may prove difficult to visit all three locations in the same match, players may choose to finish this Fortnite Season 6 weekly challenge over the course of different matches by choosing a different tower each time.

This isn't the only Fortnite weekly challenge. There are other challenges as well. When attempting to complete this weekly challenge, players can also complete another challenge that requires them to open a treasure chest at the Guardian Towers or the Spire.

A treasure chest spawns on top of every Guardian Tower almost every time. Players can attempt to complete that challenge as well while using the launcher at the Guardian Tower in Fortnite.