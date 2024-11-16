Fortnite Gundam Requim for Vengeance: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite Gundam Requim for Vengeance is a new Red vs Blue UEFN map and official collaboration with Bandai Namco. It was designed and created by @looknorth.world and officially released on November 15, 2024. You can play as both the player and the iconic giant Gundam characters to create an epic and chaotic battle.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Gundam Requim for Vengeance Red vs Blue map.

Disclaimer: This game mode contains moderate violence, and as per the IARC, it is not intended for players under the age of 12.

Fortnite Gundam Requim for Vengeance: Everything you need to know

UEFN map code

The official Fortnite account on social media platform X shared the UEFN map code in a post. To locate the map in Fortnite, follow these steps:

Head over to the search icon on the top-left corner in the Battle Royale lobby.

Paste the map code 7089-7797-5952 or type it in. In case of typing the code, make sure to add the dashes, or else it will not work.

or type it in. In case of typing the code, make sure to add the dashes, or else it will not work. Click on the Select button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

The map could take a few minutes to load all the necessary shaders. Players are recommended to avoid clicking the screen or forcefully minimizing and maximizing the game during the loading time as it can cause the game to crash.

How to play

How to play Fortnite x Gundam map (Image via Epic Games)

Similar to various other Red vs Blue maps in Fortnite, 20 players are divided into two teams: the red team is called the Zeon and the blue team is called the E.F.S.F (Earth Federation Space Force). You can pick any of the weapons and heals from the large collection at the spawn with unlimited ammo and building materials.

You can capture MS Power circles, which give energy to your Mobile Suit (that is the giant Gundam robot from your side). The player that captures the most amount of MS Power from both teams gets to control the robot on their side. Once both teams have reached at least 200 MS Power, the battle of the Mobile Suits starts. The team that wins this battle is granted points equivalent to ten eliminations. The first team to reach 100 elimination points wins the match.

How to earn XP in Fortnite Gundam Requim for Vengeance

Team Zeon (Image via Epic Games)

There are various ways to earn XP in Fortnite Gundam Requim for Vengeance that will help you unlock your Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass tiers faster:

Eliminating other opponents.

At least 10 minutes of playtime.

Winning the Mobile Suit battle.

Capturing the MS Power circles.

Winning the game.

The map is quite large and it is likely to have some secret XP coins to discover which have not been found yet.

